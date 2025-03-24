U.S. Doctor Says Israel Bombed Americans and Europeans in Gaza Hospital

(José Niño, Headline USA) An American orthopedic surgeon had first row seats to a bone-chilling episode of carnage in Gaza.

On Sunday, Israel launched an airstrike that hit the Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza where U.S. Dr. Mark Perlmutter was working as a volunteer surgeon along with Dr. Feroze Sidwha. Several hours before Israel launched the strikes, both of the physicians spoke to CNN about Israel’s latest round of attacks.

According to Dr. Perlmutter, European and American teams were both working at the hospital when the Israeli airstrike hit.

The day prior, Perlmutter’s Instagram account was banned.

The strike reportedly targeted the men’s surgical unit on the second floor of the hospital, resulting in multiple casualties.

In the CNN interview, Dr. Perlmutter made strong statements about the impact of media coverage on the conflict, claiming it was responsible for the deaths of Palestinian children. The Israeli military confirmed carrying out the strike, stating they were targeting a “key terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization” operating inside the hospital.

The Guardian detailed the overwhelming influx of casualties at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis following the collapse of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Dr. Perlmutter described the emergency room being inundated with patients, predominantly women and children, with the floor “awash with blood.”

Perlmutter, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand surgery with over 35 years of experience in the medical field, has been a vocal critic of Israel’s military conduct since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. He previously alleged that Israel was committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza and that the casualties in Gaza were “almost exclusively children” and that healthcare workers and journalists were “specifically targeted.”

