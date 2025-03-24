Quantcast
Monday, March 24, 2025

U.S. Doctor Says Israel Bombed Americans and Europeans in Gaza Hospital

The day prior, Perlmutter’s Instagram account was banned...

Posted by Jose Nino
Medics treat a wounded girl at the al Najar hospital following an Israeli airstrike on their family building in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

(José Niño, Headline USA) An American orthopedic surgeon had first row seats to a bone-chilling episode of carnage in Gaza

On Sunday, Israel launched an airstrike that hit the Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza where U.S. Dr. Mark Perlmutter was working as a volunteer surgeon along with Dr. Feroze Sidwha. Several hours before Israel launched the strikes, both of the physicians spoke to CNN about Israel’s latest round of attacks.

According to Dr. Perlmutter, European and American teams were both working at the hospital when the Israeli airstrike hit.

The day prior, Perlmutter’s Instagram account was banned.

The strike reportedly targeted the men’s surgical unit on the second floor of the hospital, resulting in multiple casualties.

In the CNN interview, Dr. Perlmutter made strong statements about the impact of media coverage on the conflict, claiming it was responsible for the deaths of Palestinian children. The Israeli military confirmed carrying out the strike, stating they were targeting a “key terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization” operating inside the hospital.

The Guardian detailed the overwhelming influx of casualties at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis following the collapse of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Dr. Perlmutter described the emergency room being inundated with patients, predominantly women and children, with the floor “awash with blood.” 

Perlmutter, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand surgery with over 35 years of experience in the medical field, has been a vocal critic of Israel’s military conduct since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.  He previously alleged that Israel was committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza and that the casualties in Gaza were “almost exclusively children” and that healthcare workers and journalists were “specifically targeted.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin May Claim to Have an Alibi, Court Filing Suggests
Next article
Report: Several Crucial Bridges at ‘High Risk’ for Ship Collisions

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com