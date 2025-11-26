Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin’s Lawyers Want to Gag the FBI and DOJ

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Robinson is a “horrible human being” and called for a firing squad to be used on him...

Posted by Ken Silva
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a ceremonial swearing-in of Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's new director of the FBI, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Attorneys for the man who allegedly killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk want to expand a court gag order to prevent state and federal officials from making public statements that could prejudice a jury against their client, according to a recent court filing.

“The [gag] order should go further to limit the public statements that may be made by federal, state, and local government officials, some of whom are attorneys and some of whom are not, connected with the state and federal investigations,” states a footnote in a filing made by defendant Tyler Robinson’s attorneys on Thursday.

The footnote says that Robinson’s attorneys will file their motion between Jan. 16-30.

State and federal officials have already made numerous statements presupposing Robinson’s guilt.

For instance, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Robinson is a “horrible human being” and called for a firing squad to be used on him. FBI Director Kash Patel also said Robinson’s DNA was on his rifle.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, for his part, triumphantly announced, “Good morning Ladies and Gentlemen we got him,” after Robinson’s arrest.

Cox was asked about that statement recently by local media outlet KUTV. He downplayed the matter.

“Governor Cox, as a law professional yourself, respectfully, how do you reconcile those statements even months before the commencement of a trial? Would you consider that premature?” a reporter asked, to which Cox responded: “Uh, no.”

While Robinson’s team wants to expand the gag order, the prosecution is seeking to limit it—arguing that the way it’s written could possibly apply to all 3,000-plus witnesses at the Sept. 10 Turning Point USA event where Kirk was killed.

“There are more than 3,000 witnesses to the shooting. The order does not specify who it applies to—all who witnessed the shooting, may-call witnesses, or only will-call witnesses,” Utah County Attorney Christopher Ballard argued in a motion earlier this month.

The gag order is just one of the secrecy measures being imposed in the Kirk killing case.

As Headline USA has reported, both the prosecution and the defense want to prohibit cameras from the courtroom. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has also requested cameras to be banned.

Additionally, the prosecution was allowed to file a secret motion in its dispute over whether Robinson will be allowed to wear street clothes during court proceedings (Judge Tony Graf ruled in favor of Robinson days later). The parties had a secret hearing over that dispute on Oct. 24, and now they further want to keep the transcripts and minutes from that hearing secret, the Salt Lake Tribune reported earlier this month.

According to the Tribune, the coalition of 14 news organizations is pushing for transparency.

Additionally, Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, spoke in favor of televising the proceedings in her recent interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Robinson’s next hearing is set for Dec. 11. He has yet to enter a plea.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

