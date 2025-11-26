Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Former White House Writer Blames Antisemitism for Jewish Success in Media

Posted by Jose Nino

(José Niño, Headline USA) Sarah Hurwitz, who crafted speeches for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, told an audience that Jews were forced to dominate Hollywood and banking because of discrimination, declaring that antisemites “made us do that.”

In remarks captured on social media, Hurwitz addressed the persistent stereotype about Jewish control of Hollywood with a surprising response. “You made us do that!” she declared during a previous appearance on Jewish Women’s Archive, suggesting that historical discrimination forced Jews into the entertainment industry. 

In a video that circulated on Twitter/X, she extended the same logic to banking, framing Jewish success in finance as a defensive reaction to antisemitism rather than a matter of choice or ambition.

 

But her most incendiary remarks emerged at the Z3 Conference earlier this month, where she spoke about the challenges of defending Israeli military actions while images from Gaza circulate globally. “I’m sorry if this is a graphic thing to say, but when I’m trying to make arguments in favor for Israel, I’m talking through a wall of dead children,” Hurwitz told the conference attendees.

She proposed a radical solution for Jewish educational institutions. Hurwitz suggested that Jewish day schools should prohibit smartphones entirely, preventing students from viewing footage of the carnage in Gaza on their devices. 

These statements followed her appearance at the Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly, where she argued that Holocaust education has backfired by teaching young people to side with perceived underdogs. She complained that social media platforms bombard youth with violent imagery that undermines pro-Israel advocacy.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin’s Lawyers Want to Gag the FBI and DOJ
Next article
US B-52 Bomber Flies Near Venezuela for Second Time Within Five Days

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com