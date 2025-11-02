Sunday, November 2, 2025

Charlie Kirk’s Widow Weighs in on Whether Tyler Robinson’s Case Should be Televised

'We deserve to have cameras in there...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Erika Kirk forgives her husband's assassin
Erika Kirk forgives her husband's assassin during the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, Sept. 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Ariz.

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Both the prosecution and the defense in the Charlie Kirk assassination case want to prohibit cameras from the courtroom. Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, has something to say about that.

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear,” she said in an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters.

“We deserve to have cameras in there.”

Kirk’s comments comes as some national media outlets are also pushing for transparency in the Kirk case, including Human Events and Court TV.

“In the absence of official courtroom footage, speculative secondary content (YouTube commentary, AI-generated reenactments, partisan edits) will fill the void. This would stand to increase, not decrease, prejudicial distortion,” the Human Events letter from last week says. “Live unedited coverage is the most reliable antidote to misinformation, allowing the public to see proceedings as they occur, not as filtered through third-party narratives.”

Court TV’s Julie Grant called for the judge to “let the cameras roll.”

Local media has joined the fray, too. In a motion to Judge Tony Graf on Thursday, Deseret News, KSL, KUTV, the Utah News Dispatch and the Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists all asked to be heard on the matter before the judge makes a decision.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the attorneys for accused Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson want to ban cameras so that their client’s physical appearance is “no longer the subject of interest” in media coverage. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has also requested cameras to be banned.

Judge Graf is expected to rule on the matter in January.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

