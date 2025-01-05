Quantcast
Sunday, January 5, 2025

Schumer Forced to Watch Himself Praise Biden’s Cognitive Health

'What do you say to Americans that feel as though you and other top Democrats misled them about President Biden's mental acuity?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was forced to watch himself claiming President Joe Biden was mentally sharp and ready to serve another term. This statement did not age well after Biden’s horrific performance in the first 2024 presidential debate. 

Fast forward to 2025, and Schumer now refuses to say whether he truly believed Biden was fit for re-election, as seen in a softball interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press with host Kristen Welker. 

“You were, obviously, in close contact with President Biden well before the public tuned into that debate that ultimately led to him stepping down,” Welker began, according to the Media Research Center. “I want to play you a little bit of something you said last year. Take a look.” 

Welker then aired a clip of Schumer insisting Biden’s mental acuity was “great” and “fine.” In the video, Schumer declared, “It’s as good as it’s been over the years … All this right-wing propaganda that his mental acuity has declined is wrong.” 

After the video concluded, Welker pressed Schumer over his role in promoting what Republicans long knew was a false narrative to shield Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, from scrutiny. 

“What do you say to Americans that feel as though you and other top Democrats misled them about President Biden’s mental acuity?” Welker asked. 

Schumer denied misleading anyone, falsely claiming Biden stepped down “on his own because he thought it was better not only for the Democratic Party, [but] for America.” 

Welker pressed further: “Do you feel, as we have this conversation today, that President Biden could serve another four years had he stayed in the race and potentially won?” 

Schumer again refused to directly answer questions, dodging, “Well, I’m not going to speculate. As I said, I think his record is a stellar one and he’ll go down in history as a really outstanding president.” 

Schumer, along with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama, was among the top Democrats who pressured Biden to drop out after his disastrous first debate with Trump. 

Biden initially refused to cave in to the pressure but eventually gave in after Democrats launched a public campaign demanding he step aside. Their concerns were that keeping Biden in the race would have made it easier for Trump to win the election.

Despite nominating Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump went on to cruise to victory, reclaiming the White House and expanding the Republican base across all ethnic and demographic groups. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alex Jones’s Shocking Weight Loss Sparks Questions: ‘I Miss the Old Alex’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com