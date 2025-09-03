Alex Jones Loses It After Rising Host Accuses Him of Trump Censorship

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Alex Jones minced no words Tuesday in response to journalist Owen Shroyer quitting Infowars to launch his own show.

Jones appeared visibly frustrated on his radio program and during live broadcasts after Shroyer suggested that censorship of Trump- and Israel-related stories was among the reasons he wanted to exit Infowars.

“You are a snake,” Jones exclaimed, his fingers pointing at the camera. “You are a rat! You are a fraud! You are a backstabber! You are a hand-biter! You are a disgrace!”

“He’s gonna stab me in the back. I’m not here to be shit on or stabbed in the back,” Jones added.

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Makes First Statement After Owen Shroyer Quits Infowars To Stage A Publicity Stunt For His New Show pic.twitter.com/W8HJ8ffzeQ — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 2, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Refutes Owen Shroyer's Claim That He Never Received A Raise Since 2018 During His Recent Time With Infowars pic.twitter.com/dDmuMIy2UM — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 2, 2025

Shroyer shared his side of the story on Monday via Rumble and X.

“Alex was disrupting the show. It just didn’t go well. I reached my point of no return, so I walked out of the studio,” Shroyer said.

He claimed Jones removed him from the Infowars studios, not allowing him to say goodbye to the audience.

“He didn’t express any interest in that,” Shroyer claimed. “He told me that he didn’t need me and good luck… I will not be on Infowars. I don’t know if ever again. I was left with no choice. This is not how I wanted it to be. I did not want it to go this way. I tried everything so it wouldn’t go this way.”

Shroyer was with Infowars for nearly a decade.