Israeli Attacks and Starvation Kill 119 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that Israeli forces killed at least 113 Palestinians and injured 304 over the previous 24-hour period as the Israeli military continues its heavy attacks on Gaza City and strikes elsewhere in the Strip.

On top of the violent deaths, the Health Ministry said it recorded another six starvation deaths, including one child, due to Israel’s siege. Famine has been officially declared by the UN and US-backed hunger monitors in the Gaza Governorate, which includes Gaza City.

Israeli troops and tanks pushed further into the Gaza City neighborhood of Sheikh Radwan, destroying houses and tanks as part of their campaign to forcibly displace all of the civilians sheltering in the city.

“Sheikh Radwan is being burnt upside-down. The occupation destroyed houses, burnt tents, and drones played audio messages ordering people to leave the area,” Zakeya Sami, a 60-year-old mother of five, told Reuters. “If the takeover of Gaza City isn’t stopped, we might die, and we are not going to forgive anyone who stands and watches without doing anything to prevent our death.”

Residents said the Israeli military dropped grenades on three schools in Sheikh Radwan, where displaced Palestinians were sheltering, setting tents on fire. 972 Magazine reported in July that the Israeli military regularly uses drones to drop grenades on civilians to enforce evacuation orders.

Residents also told Reuters that the IDF is using explosive-laden armored vehicles to destroy homes in Sheikh Radwan. According to The Associated Press, Israeli attacks on Wednesday killed at least 15 people, including two children and four women, in Gaza City.

The Israeli military is telling the civilians in Gaza City to flee to the south, but it also continues to bomb southern Gaza. According to Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, at least 16 Palestinians were killed, including 10 who were seeking aid, in the area. The Health Ministry said that it recorded the killing of 33 aid seekers over the 24-hour period.

The ministry said that since October 7, 2023, its violent death toll has reached 63,746 martyrs, and the number of wounded has climbed to 161,245. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.

