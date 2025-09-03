Sick Video Shows Tim Walz Eerily Hinting at Trump’s Death

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joked about false rumors of President Donald Trump’s death over Labor Day weekend — going so far as to imply he is eagerly awaiting the day the president passes.

“You get up in the morning and you doom scroll through things and although I will say this, you woke up the last few days thinking there might be news,” Walz said, referencing the online rumor.

“Just saying, just saying. There will be news sometime, just so you know. There will be news,” he added.

Tim Walz tells supporters to remain hopeful that Trump will die soon. Schoolchildren were just shot in church last week in Tim’s state — and this is what he’s thinking about I can’t even put into words how disgusting this deranged freak is.pic.twitter.com/4BCmnXpoTq — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 2, 2025

Walz is a longtime Trump critic who lost the 2024 vice-presidential race to now-Vice President JD Vance.

His weekend comments came as false reports of Trump’s death circulated on social media, likely fueled by leftist trolls.

Journalists quickly debunked the claims, noting the president had been seen earlier in the day.

Trump was later spotted golfing with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, in Virginia, the Daily Caller reported.

Walz’s mocking reaction comes as Democrats once again dabble in the violent rhetoric that preceded two nearly successful assassination attempts against Trump.

Walz’s Democratic allies repeatedly branded Trump an existential threat to democracy before the 2024 election. This message did not resonate with most Americans, who sent Trump back to the White House.