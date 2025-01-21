Airbnb Co-Founder Supported Trump… Day Before Inauguration

I have a confession to make: I did a bad thing. Something the younger me Would hate myself for doing. Something that only a few people (and maybe Bytedance) know: I voted Republican last November. I know, I know I can hear the crush of disappointed voices: Say it ain’t so,… — Joe Gebbia (@jgebbia) January 19, 2025

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbie mustered the courage to admit that he supports President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement only one day before his inauguration on Monday.

“I have a confession to make: I did a bad thing,” he wrote ironically. “I voted Republican last November.”

Gebbie then stated that the current Democratic Party is not the same party people used to know, which was the reason why this time he decided to vote for Trump in the last election.

According to Gebbie, he believed the mass media propagandists when they were telling him and other Americans that “loving this country meant hating Trump” until he started doing his research and found out that not only is Trump not a horrible dictator but that he even likes many of his political positions, such as the implementation of the Department of Government Efficiency, making the borders of the United States secure and nominating Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the Secretary of the Health and Human Services.

“Make America Healthy Again. Make America Great Again. Make America America Again,” he wrote.

Gebbie pointed out that even his younger self, who used to be very politically left-leaning, “wouldn’t have liked living in the eggshell ages of these last few years.”

“A time of silence, shaming and fear, where calling a duck a duck meant you hated ducks. It was kind of like the Dark Ages, complete with its own plague, but with more modern forms of torture, like having to watch CNN for news,” he wrote.

Gebbie then stated that people should start speaking up and pushing back against the woke mob.

“Better late than never. It’ll unburden you, and you’ll no longer have to live a lie, pretending like the other party had a good plan in place,” he wrote. “Together, we can make this nation great again, from the Gulf of America in the South all the way to the great state of Greenland in the North.”

Even though many people, including Twitter owner Elon Musk, responded positively to his post in the comments section, some people pointed out that Gebbie “came out” of his conservative “closet” only one day before Trump’s inauguration, doubting the sincerity of his political beliefs.

“So funny watching all these tech a**holes suddenly realize they’re Republicans now that it’s the safest thing they could do. They were cowards before the election, and they’re cowards still. If Bernie wins in 2028, he’ll have a post that starts with ‘Comrades,'” @MrDavidAngelo wrote, referring to other billionaires bending the knee for Trump.

Airbnb previously interfered in the 2024 election by evicting pro-Trump ballot chasers from their rental home in Philadephia.