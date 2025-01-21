Desperate Anti-Trump Impeachment Campaign Launches Within 24 Hours of Inauguration

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) With less than 24 hours as the 47th president, Donald Trump is already facing an impeachment threat from a leftist group seemingly desperate to get media attention.

Free Speech for People, a leftist nonprofit, has launched a campaign urging Congress to “initiate an immediate impeachment investigation into Donald Trump.”

This is the same group behind the 2017 “Impeach Trump Now” campaign, which urged Trump’s removal even before he was sworn in as the 45th president.

The latest effort, dubbed “Impeach Trump Again,” mirrors its 2017 predecessor by citing no evidence of an impeachable offense.

The leftist non-profit vaguely accused Trump of violating the Emoluments Clauses and engaging in unlawful campaign practices, alleging he used his presidential campaign for “personal profit.”

“Trump’s return to the White House poses an unprecedented threat to our democracy,” John Bonifaz, Free Speech for People’s president, claimed in a press statement.

He added, “During his campaign and in the months before his inauguration, Donald Trump engaged in unlawful, unconstitutional conduct and threatened more.”

The impeachment push appears to be yet another effort to undermine the will of the American voters, who overwhelmingly sent Trump back to the White House on Nov. 5.

House Democrats repeatedly sought to impeach Trump during his first term, always basing their arguments on unsubstantiated claims.

For instance, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., called for Trump’s impeachment over the debunked Russia collusion hoax.

“Get ready for impeachment,” Waters posted on X (then Twitter), after months of openly mulling Trump’s removal.

.@AlanDersh: “Maxine Waters thinks that impeachment is simply a political weapon that can be used by one party against the other. That would demean the Constitution.” pic.twitter.com/qKUgJBNT4P — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2018

Trump was impeached twice by the House of Representatives under the leadership of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The first, in 2019, centered on dubious accusations of abuse of power related to Ukrainian funding. The second came in 2021, following the Jan. 6 Capitol protests.

Beyond impeachment, Democrats and anti-Trump figures have tried to imprison him, remove him from the 2024 ballot, destroy his private businesses and even assassinate him—not once, but twice.