Monday, January 20, 2025

Dems Wage War Against DOGE, File Lawsuits, Spread Lies

'Radical leftists are moving to dismantle DOGE...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Department of Government Efficiency
Department of Government Efficiency / IMAGE: @elonmusk via X

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Within minutes of Donald Trump becoming the president of the United States on Monday, leftists filed a lawsuit against the Department of Government Efficiency, stating that there were violations of federal transparency rules.

The Washington Post obtained the 30-page complaint filed by the public interest law firm National Security Counselors. The firm claimed that the nongovernmental DOGE panel is breaking a 1972 law requiring the executive branch’s advisory committees to follow specific rules on disclosure, hiring, and other practices.

After winning the election, President Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy would lead DOGE in slashing government regulations and spending programs.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, a public interest group, told the Post that the group also filed a lawsuit against the DOGE right after the inauguration over its “uncertain legal status.”

Conservatives on Twitter responded to the recent news, criticizing the leftists for going after the DOGE.

“What did I always tell you guys? I said these conflicts would end up getting Trump sued, investigated, or impeached. People should listen,” conservative journalist Laura Loomer wrote.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey also opposed the attempts of “radical leftists” to dismantle [the] DOGE.”

“I will file briefs in court to defend President Trump’s constitutional authority to run the executive branch,” he wrote.

Others also asked Democrats, “What is it about cutting waste fraud and abuse in the government that they just can’t seem to stomach?”

In addition to the lawsuits, CBS News decided to lie about Ramaswamy leaving the DOGE, going as far as stating that “Vivek has worn out his welcome.”

After the story was published, President Trump debunked CBS News’ “unnamed sources” that were used in the article

“This is nothing more than leftist media trying to create a rift inside the party. Pay no attention to them; they’re irrelevant,” @Liberacrat wrote.

