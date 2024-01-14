Quantcast
Sunday, January 14, 2024

Again? Biden Creeps on Frightened Young Girl Despite 2019 Pledge

'I want to talk about gestures of support that I’ve made to women and some men that have made them uncomfortable...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden looks at book shelf near coffee shop patron. Headline USA blurred the face of the patron for privacy concerns. (Source: Forbes Breaking News/YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden faced social media scrutiny after an incident where he appeared to approach a visibly frightened young girl during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania. 

Footage of the interaction, which took place at Nowhere Coffee Co. in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, showed the president leaning over to observe a bookshelf behind a young girl seated at a table

“I’m sorry,” whispered Biden to the uncomfortable young girl. Another patron seemed to intervene, grabbing the girl’s hand to make her turn towards Biden. The girl then awkwardly smiled at Biden while maintaining her distance.

The exchange unfolded as reporters pressed Biden about the scandal involving Secretary of Defense Austin Lloyd, who failed to promptly inform the White House about a case of prostate cancer. 

A reporter asked Biden, “Do you have confidence in Secretary Austin?” as he interacted with the young girl. Biden replied affirmatively, but when questioned about the lapse in judgment, he admitted, “Yes.”

The interaction drew criticism from political commentators and Twitter observers, many of whom highlighted Biden’s history of awkward interactions with young individuals.

The Blaze posted, “This young girl looks pretty creeped out by Biden…,” while New York Post columnist Miranda Devine questioned, “[W]hat on earth is he whispering?” 

Daily Wire Investigator Editor Brent Scher commented, “This poor girl.” Echoing Scher’s sentiments, podcast host Benny Johnson remarked, “Joe Biden makes teenage girl visibly uncomfortable as she squirms away from him when he starts creepily whispering in her ear.”

Anti-Transgenderism personality Oli London added, “Young teenage girl looks uncomfortable and nervous as 81 year old Biden creepily leans over her and whispers to her.” 

This incident is not the first time Biden has faced criticism for awkwardly approaching young girls. In November 2023, he came under fire after telling a 6-year-old girl, “I love your ears” at a Thanksgiving event. On July 14, 2023, he was seen nibbling at the shoulder of a girl in Finland.

Notably, in 2019, Biden issued an apology video addressing his reputation for being overly affectionate. “I want to talk about gestures of support that I’ve made to women and some men that have made them uncomfortable,” he acknowledged.  

He added, “The boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset. I get it. I get it. I hear what they’re saying and I understand it. I’ll be much more mindful. That’s my responsibility and I’ll meet it.”

