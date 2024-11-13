Quantcast
Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Actress Unleashes on ‘Fear-Mongering’ Media for Deceiving Voters about Trump Win

Posted by Maire Clayton

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Actress Patricia Heaton blasted the “fear-mongering” media in a Saturday post for attempting to convince Americans a Trump win would be harmful.

Heaton discussed the viral videos of feminists shaving their heads in protest over President-elect Donald Trump’s win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’ve also seen a lot of the response videos—especially from women who are crying, screaming, shaving their heads, saying they’re going to be jailed or rounded up or killed or hunted or whatever,” Heaton said.

She called out the “extremists” in the media who convinced leftist women a Trump win would result in rights being taken away.

“Apparently, there are some really vulnerable people here who you targeted, and you fear-mongered to and you need to go back on the air and tell them things are going to be OK,” the Everybody Loves Raymond actress said. “Tell them that they’re fine.”

She continued to lampoon the mainstream media for trying to fuel hate.

“To all these extremists that are allowed television time, who told women that this is what is going to happen to them, shame on you,” she added. “Shame on you.”

Heaton called on people to instead put their faith in Jesus.

“Only Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever,” Heaton said. “Put your faith in Him, not in men, not in man’s institutions, not in human institutions.”

Feminists also promoted the 4B Movement on social media in response to the election results. It encouraged women to not marry, date, sleep with or have children with men.

Heaton also expressed her disgust with the media referring to those who have different political beliefs as “uneducated.”

“Also, stop saying people who voted differently from you are ‘uneducated’,” she said

Heaton told the media it needs to stop smear campaigns and to understand not everyone has the same political opinion.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
