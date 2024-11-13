WATCH: Officials Tell Congress That Pentagon Has Evidence of Alien Lifeforms

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Oversight Committee returned to session Wednesday with a much-anticipated hearing on “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,” more commonly known as UFOs—with ex-Pentagon officials telling committee members that some UFO sightings include alien life. Skeptics are casting doubt on such claims.

“Let me be clear: UAP are real. Advanced technologies not made by our Government—or any other government—are monitoring sensitive military installations around the globe. Furthermore, the U.S. is in possession of UAP technologies, as are some of our adversaries,” former Defense Department official Luis Elizondo said Wednesday.

“I believe we are in the midst of a multi-decade, secretive arms race—one funded by misallocated taxpayer dollars and hidden from our elected representatives and oversight bodies.”

Elizondo was joined by Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) Tim Gallaudet in is belief in alien UFOs. Former NASA official Michael Gold and public relations specialist Michael Shellenberger said they didn’t know whether such sightings included aliens.

So… who had “Aliens Are Real” on their 2024 Bingo Card? pic.twitter.com/gCa0tSwd3l — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 13, 2024

Elizondo and Gallaudet’s claims were met with skepticism, including from Sean Kirkpatrick, who once led the Pentagon’s search for UFOs. Kirkpatrick said Gallaudet was bitter he didn’t hire him when he was the head of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO.

“Mr. Gallaudet is clearly still bitter that I didn’t hire him into AARO when he came looking for a job. His predisposed tendencies for conspiracies without evidence made him unsuitable for a job that required objectivity and evidence-based reason. I verified my decision with some of his previous bosses and peers,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement reported by journalist Steven Greenstreet.

🚨 Sean Kirkpatrick has strongly responded to the Congressional UFO testimony of Tim Gallaudet. (full statement below) Gallaudet, a former US Navy official, has accused AARO, the Pentagon's UFO office, of spreading "disinformation". He will testify to Congress about UFOs… pic.twitter.com/j9Fl9T0tIO — Steven Greenstreet 🐷 (@MiddleOfMayhem) November 12, 2024

Wednesday’s hearing comes more than a year after an initial UFO hearing in July 2023, when Retired Maj. David Grusch testified that the U.S. government has recovered “non-human” bodies from UFO crash sites. Grusch admitted that he has not seen direct evidence of these bodies—leading skeptics to scoff at the purported whistleblower’s claim.

According to Kirkpatrick, AARO has found no evidence of aliens or alien technology.

“During a full-scale, year-long investigation of this story (which has been told and retold by a small group of interconnected believers and others with possibly less than honest intentions—none of whom have firsthand accounts of any of this), AARO discovered a few things, and none were about aliens,” he said in January.

Kirkpatrick said he stepped down from his position last month because officials and members of Congress were ignoring his conclusions.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.