‘Welcome Back’: Trump, Biden Set Politics Aside for ‘Smooth Transition’ Meeting

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump visited President Joe Biden at the White House for a historic meeting about the upcoming transition of power between both administrations.

Trump and Biden sat down around 11 a.m. in the Oval Office, where the two delivered civil but brief public remarks before the press was ushered out of the room.

“Well Mr. President-elect and former President,” Biden began as Trump reached out and shook his hand. “Donald, congratulations.”

Trump thanked Biden as the blazing fireplace behind them crackled.

The lame duck Democrat said he looked forward to having a “smooth transition” and promised to do all he could to ensure the president-elect was accommodated as he prepares to begin his second term.

“Welcome, welcome back,” Biden said.

“Thank you very much, and politics is tough,” Trump responded. “And it’s in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much. A transition that’s so smooth, it’ll be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe.”

Biden said, “You’re welcome,” before thanking reporters, who immediately erupted the moment they knew their time to leave arrived. Members of the media shouted questions for several seconds before footage cut out.

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump broke tradition by opting not to meet with outgoing First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday.

Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success.



In this instance, several unnamed sources in the media continue to provide false,… — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) November 13, 2024

“Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success,” the Office of Melania Trump confirmed early Wednesday. “In this instance, several unnamed sources in the media continue to provide false, misleading, and inaccurate information. Be discerning with your source of news.”

🚨BREAKING: Jill Biden and Joe Biden handed President Trump a handwritten letter 😎🤔 pic.twitter.com/UTwwyt42Vq — AJ Huber (@Huberton) November 13, 2024

Jill Biden joined her husband to greet Trump, according to Fox News.

She handed the president-elect a handwritten letter about the transition for Melania Trump.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.