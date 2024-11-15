Woke Disney Actress Forced to Apologize after Attacking Trump Supporters Online

(Headline USA) Woke Disney actress Rachel Zegler was forced to apologize this week after going on an expletive-ridden rant against President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week,” the “Snow White” star wrote on social media. “I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.”

Immediately after Trump’s victory, Zegler wrote in an Instagram story that she was disgusted with the tens of millions of Americans who voted for him.

Trump’s voters have a “deep sickness,” she claimed.

“May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace,” she added. “F*** Trump.”

Zegler, 23, has come under fire several times for pushing radically leftist views.

Earlier this year, for example, after Disney released the official trailer for the upcoming Snow White remake, Zegler posted “Free Palestine” in an apparent snub of her Israeli co-star Gal Gadot.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly blasted Zegler this week, calling on Disney to fire her.

“There’s something wrong with this person,” Kelly said on the Ruthless podcast. “Hello, Disney, you’re going to have to redo your film again, because this woman is a pig. You’re going to put out a Disney film with Snow White, a beloved American character, with a woman who hates more than half the country, the half that just elected Donald Trump?”

Kelly also pointed out that Disney fired actress Gina Carano, who starred in The Mandalorian, for much less.

Carano filed a lawsuit against Disney earlier this year with the help of tech mogul Elon Musk, alleging the company wrongfully terminated her and violated her right to free speech after she expressed conservative political views.