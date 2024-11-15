Quantcast
Friday, November 15, 2024

Woke Disney Actress Forced to Apologize after Attacking Trump Supporters Online

'I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler as 'Snow White' / IMAGE: Walt Disney Studios via YouTube

(Headline USA) Woke Disney actress Rachel Zegler was forced to apologize this week after going on an expletive-ridden rant against President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week,” the “Snow White” star wrote on social media. “I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.”

Immediately after Trump’s victory, Zegler wrote in an Instagram story that she was disgusted with the tens of millions of Americans who voted for him.

Trump’s voters have a “deep sickness,” she claimed.

“May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace,” she added. “F*** Trump.”

Zegler, 23, has come under fire several times for pushing radically leftist views.

Earlier this year, for example, after Disney released the official trailer for the upcoming Snow White remake, Zegler posted “Free Palestine” in an apparent snub of her Israeli co-star Gal Gadot.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly blasted Zegler this week, calling on Disney to fire her.

“There’s something wrong with this person,” Kelly said on the Ruthless podcast. “Hello, Disney, you’re going to have to redo your film again, because this woman is a pig. You’re going to put out a Disney film with Snow White, a beloved American character, with a woman who hates more than half the country, the half that just elected Donald Trump?”

Kelly also pointed out that Disney fired actress Gina Carano, who starred in The Mandalorian, for much less.

Carano filed a lawsuit against Disney earlier this year with the help of tech mogul Elon Musk, alleging the company wrongfully terminated her and violated her right to free speech after she expressed conservative political views.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Post-Election Surprise: Hochul Revives Controversial NYC Congestion Pricing Plan
Next article
Trump to Leverage Federal Funds in Bid to End ‘Wokeness,’ ‘Indoctrination’ in Schools

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com