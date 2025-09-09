Abbott Reaffirms Sharia Ban after Arabic Police Logo Debacle

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated on Monday that Sharia law is banned in the Lone Star State.

“In Texas, we believe in equal rights under the law for all men, women, & children,” Abbott’s press office wrote on X. “Any legal system that flouts human rights is BANNED in the state of Texas.”

The post did not announce new measures but likely referred to a 2017 law requiring Texas courts to reject any foreign legal system that conflicts with the U.S. Constitution or state protections.

The reminder came days after critics blasted the Dearborn Heights Police Department in Michigan for adding Arabic lettering to police uniforms.

The move—optional for officers of Arabic descent—drew backlash, even from Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi, who said the agency should never have unveiled the Arabic-translated logo.

“Should efforts like this be formally undertaken to make any changes to the Police uniform, it is our goal to include multiple PD stakeholders for a larger conversation, to ensure all are included in the discussion,” Bazzi wrote.

“As we are one PD, each individual’s uniform represents the DHPD as a whole, and therefore merits the review and input of all,” he added.

Some commentators argued the Arabic lettering was part of a broader push to normalize Sharia law, the controversial legal system rooted in the Quran, in the U.S.