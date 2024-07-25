‘A Miracle’: Norteña Band’s Song on Trump Assassination Attempt Goes Viral

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Norteño band has expressed their faith in a viral song about the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, citing divine intervention as the reason it failed.

Released by faith-based Grupo Norteño Gethsemani de Los Angeles, the song is a Corrido, a type of narrative ballad, and has garnered millions of views on social media platforms, particularly Twitter.

“His head, was the target, deliver death to the target,” the Spanish song begins, spanning over two minutes.

“Who knows the reason why they don’t want Trump living — but a miracle happened because he missed that shot,” the song continues, accompanied by video footage of the violent incident at the Trump rally.

Recounting the shooting in the traditional Corrido style, the band adds, “In the middle of the screams, other shots were heard. The agents delivered death… immediately to that bandit.”

Podcast host J. Marie first tweeted the music video on Sunday, captioning it, “Donald Trump has been immortalized in norteño music.”

Independent journalist Anthony Cabassa reshared the clip, garnering over 2.6 million views. Pro-America First Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., also shared the video with a “VIVA Donald Trump!” — meaning “Long live, Donald Trump!”

VIVA Donald Trump! https://t.co/zk43xXMGRY — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) July 24, 2024

The song was released on YouTube on July 16, three days after Trump survived the vicious assassination attempt by 22-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Harrowing footage of the shooting showed a bullet grazing Trump’s head by mere centimeters.

While Trump survived the shooting, former fire chief Corey Comperatore was fatally shot while heroically shielding his wife and daughter from the bullets. Trump supporters watched in shock as Secret Service agents jumped to protect the president, saving his life.

In the song, the Norteño band recounts the emotional shooting: “Donald Trump got up, raising his two hands, he said, “Here I am! Let’s keep fighting! And the people were ecstatic.”

This would not mark the first time a pro-Trump Hispanic song gains virality. In the lead-up to the 2020 election, the Trump campaign released the “Latinos for Donald Trump,” ad, which featured the catchy chorus, “On God, I will vote for Donald Trump,” sung in Spanish.