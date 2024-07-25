Quantcast
80-Yr-Old Man Brutally Run Over While Placing Trump Signs in Michigan

'The crimes reported in the city of Hancock appear to be politically motivated, involving victims who displayed Trump election signs...'

An electric fence surrounds a campaign sign for President Donald Trump in John Oliveira's yard in New Bedford, Mass./John Oliveira via AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAAn 80-year-old man was run over as he placed signs in support of President Donald Trump outside his Michigan home—just days after Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. 

A 22-year-old man was identified as a suspect after he allegedly called law enforcement to confess to the crime. He fatally shot himself upon the deputies’ arrival, the Hancock Police Department announced on Tuesday.

The incident began when the 22-year-old man, while driving an ATV, tore the Trump signs from the 80-year-old man’s front yard. 

As the victim attempted to lift and restore the signs, the suspect allegedly drove over him, causing near-fatal injuries, according to police. 

“The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition,” the police said in a press release. 

Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman affirmed in a Tuesday with Michigan’s WLUC that the man is battling for life following the disturbing attack.

Headline USA has reached out to Sleeman seeking any updates on the victim’s recovery as of Wednesday evening. 

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect called law enforcement the following day to “confess to a crime involving an ATV driver within the last 24 hours” and requested they “send someone to pick” him up.

Upon their arrival, officers found the man deceased with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

“The crimes reported in the city of Hancock appear to be politically motivated, involving victims who displayed Trump election signs as well as law enforcement appreciation stickers and flags commonly referred to as the ‘thin blue line’ paraphernalia,” the sheriff’s office wrote. 

The assault occurred nine days after Trump’s right ear was grazed by a bullet in a failed assassination attempt at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.  

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fatally shot Trump supporter Corey Comperatore, a beloved former firefighter chief who died while protecting his wife and daughters. 

The recent anti-Trump violence has ignited calls for the Democratic Party to tone down its rhetoric against Trump and his supporters as President Joe Biden has bafflingly dubbed Trump as a “threat” to democracy. 

Just days before the assassination attempt, Biden had said Trump should be in the “bullseye.” When questioned about this rhetoric, Biden admitted it was a “mistake.” 

