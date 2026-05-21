WATCH: Juveniles Destroy Washington DC Chipotle

(José Niño, Headline USA) A group of African American juveniles engaged in a violent brawl inside a Washington D.C. Chipotle on Saturday evening, throwing chairs and using them to attack one another as onlookers screamed, Breitbart News reported.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told ABC 7News the department knows about the incident and has opened an investigation.

The fight took place in the Navy Yard neighborhood, which has experienced similar disturbances repeatedly over the past several months. Navy Yard resident Ken Ledet told 7News that these events no longer surprise him.

“It’s not shocking anymore, since this has become routine on Saturdays and Friday nights, but it’s disappointing to know this is still happening,” Ledet told the outlet.

“I actually come to this Chipotle at least three or four times a week, so thankfully I didn’t come here last night.”

The incident happened only a day after United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro declared her office would begin prosecuting parents of minors who take part in the growing wave of “teen takeovers” sweeping the city. Pirro pointed specifically to problems in the Navy Yard area.

“We’re going to charge them, and if you drop your kid off and you fail to supervise them or you let them skip school to join the chaos, you are going to face fines, court-ordered classes and possible jail time,” Pirro said, per 7News.

Under the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, parents could spend as long as six months in jail, according to Pirro.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino