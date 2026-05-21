Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Senate Republicans’ Rebellion in War Powers Resolution Vote Could Sway House Vote

Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; and Bill Cassidy, R-La., peeled away from their party Tuesday, the 80th day of the U.S. conflict in Iran.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks to media, Oct. 18, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square) In a remarkable rebuke of the Trump administration’s mission against Iran, the U.S. Senate narrowly advanced a War Powers Resolution when a handful of Republicans joined Democrats in a 50-47 vote.

Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; and Bill Cassidy, R-La., peeled away from their party Tuesday, the 80th day of the U.S. conflict in Iran.

“While I support the administration’s efforts to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, the White House and Pentagon have left Congress in the dark on Operation Epic Fury,” Cassidy said on X. “Until the administration provides clarity, no congressional authorization or extension can be justified.”

Cassidy had previously opposed reining in the administration’s actions but pivoted after losing in the primary election for his seat. The action is widely viewed as a rebellion against President Donald Trump, who had bashed Cassidy and urged Louisiana voters to reject him.

Only Congress has the power to declare war, but Congress still hasn’t authorized U.S. military actions against Iran. The War Powers Act of 1973 gives the president only 60 days to conduct military operations without congressional approval, and that deadline has passed.

The Trump administration has skirted the requirement by temporarily declaring a ceasefire, a move which Secretary of War Pete Hegseth argues resets the 60-day clock.

Even if the Senate’s War Powers Resolution successfully clears both chambers of Congress, it is unlikely the administration will heed it. Presidents have historically ignored War Powers Resolutions, which are difficult to legally enforce.

In the meantime, public opinion of U.S. involvement in Iran continues to sour, with poll averages showing only 38% of American voters approving while 56% disapprove, according to RealClearPolitics’s analysis of all major polls on the issue.

The Iran conflict has cost the lives of 13 U.S. military service members and at least $29 billion so far, according to the Pentagon.

Jet fuel costs have risen by 85% and crude oil prices have increased by about 50%, resulting in more expensive plane tickets, higher distribution costs for consumer goods, and U.S. gas prices hitting a four-year high.

The House of Representatives is planning to vote Thursday on its own War Powers Resolution. Though previous resolutions have failed, Senate Republicans’ rebellion might push enough wavering House Republicans to change their votes as well.

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