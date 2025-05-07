Wednesday, May 7, 2025

$5 Million Bounty Announced for Capture of MS-13 Leader in Honduras

Posted by Jose Nino
MS-13 gang members / IMAGE: VICE News via YouTube

(José Niño, Headline USA) The Justice Department announced on Monday a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of MS-13’s highest-ranking leader in Honduras.

Yulan Andony Archaga Carías, a 43-year-old Honduran national, is currently a fugitive and is featured on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list, according to a report by The Epoch Times.  

“This terrorist leader can no longer be allowed to live free as MS-13’s evil devastates communities in America and throughout the western hemisphere,” declared Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “If you can contribute information leading to his arrest – come forward now.”

In 2021, Archaga Carías was indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges including racketeering, narcotics trafficking, and firearms offenses. A co-defendant in the case is now in U.S. custody, while three other MS-13 leaders charged in the same indictment face similar charges-one is detained in Honduras, and the other two remain at large.

The pursuit of Archaga Carías is part of a broader Trump administration initiative to combat transnational criminal gangs. On February 20, 2025, the United States officially designated MS-13 and Tren de Aragua as foreign terrorist organizations.

“Dismantling and ultimately eliminating MS-13 continues to be one of the FBI’s highest priorities, and we’re not stopping until that mission is complete,” FBI Director Kash Patel proclaimed in the DOJ statement. “Alongside our dedicated law enforcement partners, the FBI will find Archaga Carías—a terrorist whose reign of terror at the helm of MS-13 is coming to an end.”

If convicted, Archaga Carías could face life in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years. Sentencing will be determined by a judge.

The DOJ specified that only tips submitted directly to the U.S. government will qualify for the reward. Individuals outside the United States should contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, while those within the country can reach out to local FBI offices.

While high-profile rewards for the arrest of individuals like Archaga Carías make headlines, the real test lies in sustained enforcement and measurable results.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

