FBI Tech Masturbated in Bureau Office and Sent Recording to Teenagers

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A former FBI electronics technician was sentenced last week to 20 years imprisonment for engaging in sexually explicit online chats with at least three teenagers. According to court records, many of the former FBI tech’s crimes occurred while he was inside bureau facilities.

The former FBI tech, Justin Carroll, wasn’t caught due to the vigilance of his fellow agents. Rather, Carroll may have gotten away with his lewd acts indefinitely if one of the teenagers hadn’t sent him a Valentine’s Day gift—addressed to the FBI’s Nashville office.

According to the criminal complaint against Carroll, the FBI’s Nashville office received an unmarked package on March 5, 2021. The package was treated as suspicious, with a special agent bomb technician examining it. But inside, there was only a teddy bear and some candy.

Agents tracked down the sender of the package, and spoke to the teenager’s mother. The mother told the FBI that she’d speak to her daughter about why she sent the package, and to whom.

Once the mother and the FBI put two and two together, the investigation ramped up quickly. After interviewing the mother and the teenager, agents obtained a search warrant for Carroll’s online accounts. That’s when they realized he was masturbating right next to them.

“Many of the photos and videos the Defendant sent to the Minor Victims were of his penis and of himself masturbating. Agents determined through their investigation that many of the images were created and transmitted while the Defendant was working at the FBI office in Nashville and other locations,” DOJ lawyers said in a February 2024 filing. “One such video was of the Defendant masturbating in the FBI server room.”

According to the DOJ, Carroll admitted that he jerked off in the FBI office. Caroll tried to exclude this evidence before his jury trial, but the DOJ successfully argued that where he masturbated was relevant to the case.

“The average adult would consider videoing oneself masturbating in a workplace, much less the office of the FBI in Nashville, which is tasked with investigating crimes against children, during business hours as one factor that the material appeals to the prurient interest. Most adults consider masturbating in a workplace as an unhealthy or shameful interest in sex,” DOJ lawyers successfully argued in February 2024.

“The fact that the Defendant created these images at the FBI office in Nashville or while working at other locations proves that the material ‘lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value,’ which is another element the Government must prove.”

Carroll had his jury trial in March 2024, and was convicted that month. His sentencing memorandums are sealed, as are most other records in his case. After he serves his prison sentence, Carroll will be on supervised release for 10 years.

