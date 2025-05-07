Arizona Senator Pushes Amnesty for Illegals to Counter DHS Self-Deportation Program

(José Niño, Headline USA) Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is proposing an amnesty plan for illegal aliens in response to President Trump’s new self-deportation program.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) introduced a new program that will offer a $1,000 payment to illegal aliens who can verify, via the CBP Home mobile app, that they have left the country voluntarily.

This self-deportation approach aims to streamline the process of reducing the illegal population by providing financial incentives for leaving the country. Similar programs have reportedly been implemented in European nations such as Germany, Denmark, and Sweden, where they have been credited with lowering rates of illegal immigration, according to a report by Breitbart.

In response to the Trump administration’s policy, Gallego has voiced opposition to self-deportation, instead proposing a plan that would allow eligible undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S. on renewable work visas.

His proposal would require those individuals to pay a $5,000 fine and undergo a background check, with the possibility of renewing their work visas if they maintain good conduct. The Arizona congressman outlined this idea on X, stating, “Why don’t we make them pay a $5k fine, go through a background check and give them a work visa for a few years, renewable with good behavior.”

Despite growing public support for stricter immigration enforcement, some Democrats, including Gallego, have continued to resist deportation policies — even in cases involving illegal aliens convicted of serious crimes.

Recent polling indicates that a majority of American adults — 56 percent, according to a CBS News survey — back the Trump administration’s efforts to identify, detain, and deport illegal aliens. On top of that, an Echelon Insights poll found that moderate swing voters are particularly supportive of mass deportation policies.

Jeremy Carl, an outspoken populist author, commented on social media about the Echelon Insights polls:

So politically, the voters in the middle that we need to win on immigration are being turned off by the Democrats radicalism in attempting to stop the deportations of gang members, drug dealers, and human traffickers. And Trump’s immigration policy, WITH ACTUAL VOTERS THAT WE CAN REASONABLY WIN is more popular than ever.

Donald Trump has long vowed to deport millions of illegal immigrants, a promise that’s remained central to his rhetoric both during the campaign and from the White House. His administration has promoted “record-breaking” results, with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem claiming more than 158,000 arrests in 2025 and unprecedented deportations of “the worst of the worst.”

However, as Headline USA recently reported, that ICE’s own numbers tell a different story: just 66,463 arrests and 65,682 removals in the first 100 days. That’s far short of the president’s promises.

The 158,000 figure appears inflated, likely incorporating a broader range of enforcement activity beyond ICE, including border patrol apprehensions.

As polling shows strong support for stricter border security and immigration measures, lawmakers face mounting pressure to address the issue. With expectations set sky-high, the pressure is on for Trump to turn rhetoric into results.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino