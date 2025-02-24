Quantcast
Monday, February 24, 2025

Apple Announces $500 Billion American Investment over Next 4 Years

'Apple engineers, along with experts from top universities such as Michigan State, will consult with small- and medium-sized businesses on implementing AI and smart manufacturing techniques...'

(The Center Square) – Apple announced Monday it plans to invest more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years – its “largest-ever spend commitment.”

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” said Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

The company included some specific plans in its announcement, including opening a new 250,000 square-foot server manufacturing facility in Houston that will support Apple Intelligence, its artificial intelligence program that “helps users write, express themselves, and get things done.”

It’s also planning to open a new manufacturing academy in Detroit to spur the economy there and support the growth of advanced manufacturing in the U.S.

“Apple engineers, along with experts from top universities such as Michigan State, will consult with small- and medium-sized businesses on implementing AI and smart manufacturing techniques,” according to an Apple press release. “The academy will also offer free in-person and online courses, with a skills development curriculum that teaches workers vital skills like project management and manufacturing process optimization.”

In addition, the tech giant is planning to double its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $5 billion to $10 billion, a fund “created in 2017 to support world-class innovation and high-skilled manufacturing jobs across America.”

The company also said teams and facilities expansions will occur in Michigan, Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina and Washington.

The White House reposted the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, calling it an ‘AMERICAN VICTORY.’

