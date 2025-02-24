Sen. Blackburn: ‘Release Complete, Unredacted’ Epstein Files

(Casey Harper, The Center Square) Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., sent a letter to newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi Monday calling for the release of the “complete, unredacted” files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy New York man of mystery accused of international sex trafficking who died in police custody in 2019.

Blackburn also sent a letter to Internal Revenue Service Acting Commissioner Douglas O’Donnell calling for Epstein-related records.

Epstein has been the center of swirling rumors and a symbol of government secrecy as files related to his clients and his death have remained hidden. Patel has publicly pushed for transparency and indicated that he would help bring transparency to the Epstein case.

“As you know, over the course of many years, Jeffrey Epstein built a heinous global sex trafficking network that caused irreparable harm to countless women,” Blackburn said in her letter. “Since Mr. Epstein’s death in 2019, there is still much about this tragic case that is not known – including the names of his associates that are listed in the flight logs of his private jet and in Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book.’”

“While some redacted portions of Epstein’s flight logs and Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ have been released in various lawsuits, it is paramount that the FBI provide full transparency to the American people and immediately release the complete, unredacted records in this case,” she added.

Blackburn said the previous FBI Director Christopher Wray “stonewalled” her on this issue.

“In fact, despite informing me during his December 2023 appearance before the Judiciary Committee that he would ‘get with [his] team and figure out if there’s more information we can provide’ on the Epstein matter, Director Wray never provided any such follow-up information,” she said.

Blackburn pointed out that at Patel’s confirmation hearing he pledged to help expose the Epstein issue.

“The American people deserve to know exactly who was affiliated with this network.”