Democrat Donors Stop Contributing to the Party

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Democrat donors stopped shelling out money to the Democratic Party after Vice President Kamala Harris’s lost the presidency to Donald Trump.

“I’ll be blunt here: The Democratic Party is f***ing terrible. Plain and simple,” one donor told The Hill. “In fact, it doesn’t get much worse.”

The move came after Harris’s campaign raised over $1.5 billion in donations, but yet allegedly spent it all and ended up with $20 million in debt.

After the 2024 election, the Harris campaign charged donors who unknowingly agreed to recurring contributions through its joint fundraising committee with the Democratic National Committee.

A second anonymous donor told the outlet, the Democratic Party lacks organization.

“They want us to spend money and for what? For no message, no organization, no forward thinking,” the donor stated.

The donor said he believes the party needs a change and did not learn from past elections.

“The thing that’s clear to a lot of us is that the party never really learned its lesson in 2016,” they continued. “They worked off the same playbook and the same ineffective strategies and to what end?”

Democratic strategist Steve Schale tried to deflect and blame post election fatigue for the lack of donations.

“I’ve talked to a number of donors who just don’t have a lot of confidence after 2024 and want to see how people are thinking about issues differently,” Schale said.

However, he did note Democrats are frustrated after the loss where Trump earned the Popular Vote and Republicans hold the majority in both the House and Senate.

Some donors are now putting stipulations on where the money can be used, according to The New York Times.

Former Joe Biden supporter John Morgan told the Times, he will be donating to individuals rather than the Democratic Party.

“The D.N.C. learned nothing from the last election,” Morgan bluntly stated.