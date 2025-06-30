Sunday, June 29, 2025

Idaho Authorities Lift Lockdown at Scene of Sniper Attack after Police Find Man Dead on Mountain w/ Gun Nearby

'We don’t know how many suspects are up there, and we don’t know how many casualties there are...'

Police and fire crews respond to a shooting and fire on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

(Headline USA) Idaho authorities lift lockdown at scene of sniper attack after police find man dead on mountain with a firearm nearby.

Two firefighters were killed Sunday and another was wounded when they were ambushed by sniper fire while responding to a blaze in a northern Idaho mountain community, as crews endured a barrage of gunfire over several hours that the governor called a “heinous” assault. No arrests were announced.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to a fire at Canfield Mountain just north of Coeur d’Alene around 1:30 p.m., and gunshots were reported about a half hour later.

Sheriff Bob Norris said officials weren’t immediately sure how many people were shot.

“We don’t know how many suspects are up there, and we don’t know how many casualties there are,” Norris told reporters at a 4:30 p.m. news conference. “We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak.”

People were still coming off the mountain in the late afternoon, the sheriff said, so it “would be safe to assume” that others were still up there.

Three victims were brought to Kootenai Health, said hospital spokesperson Kim Anderson. Two were dead on arrival and the third was being treated for injuries, Anderson said. The wounded firefighter’s condition wasn’t known.

Gov. Brad Little said “multiple” firefighting personnel were attacked.

“This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,” Little said on X. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”

Norris said it appeared the sniper was hiding in the rugged terrain and using a high-powered rifle. He said he instructed deputies to fire back.

An alert by the Kootenai County Emergency Management Office asked people to avoid the area around Canfield Mountain Trailhead and Nettleton Gulch Road, about 4 miles north of downtown Coeur d’Alene.

The fire was still active, Norris said.

“It’s going to keep burning,” he said. “Can’t put any resources on it right now.”

The FBI has responded to the scene with technical teams and tactical support, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said.

“It remains an active, and very dangerous scene,” he wrote in a post on X.

The Idaho House Republican Leadership said in a statement: “We are horrified by the murder of two firefighters in Coeur d’Alene, and shocked by such a vicious attack on our first responders. We are praying for them, the injured, their families and their colleagues.”

Coeur d’Alene is a city of 55,000 residents near the border with Washington. Canfield Mountain is a popular hiking and biking area on the city’s outskirts, covered with trees and heavy brush and crisscrossed with trails that lead into a national forest.

Fire is always a big concern for the region, said Bruce Deming, whose property abuts the trail system. When he noticed smoke on the ridge Sunday afternoon, he wondered why no firefighting helicopters were responding.

When a friend texted to tell him about the shooting, he realized why he wasn’t seeing aircraft: “Because they’re concerned about being shot at,” he said.

As deputies set up posts nearby, Deming pointed them to a trail that starts near his backdoor and leads directly to the site of the fire.

“I just don’t want to have to wake up in the middle of the night to figure if somebody’s out prowling around my place,” he said.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

