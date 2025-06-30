Sunday, June 29, 2025

Trump Says U.S. ‘Not Going To Stand’ for Netanyahu’s Continued Corruption Trial

The president again called for the charges against the Israeli leader to be dropped...

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu
Former President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu meet at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. / SCREENSHOT: @Netanyahu via Twitter

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comOn Saturday, President Trump doubled down on his call for an end to the trial against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the US was “not going to stand” for the Israeli leader’s prosecution.

“It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu. He is a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president said that the trial against Netanyahu, who is also wanted by the International Criminal Court for his role in war crimes in Gaza, is a “witch hunt.” Trump mentioned US military aid to Israel, appearing to suggest he might be willing to leverage it to get the charges against Netanyahu dropped.

“The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this,” Trump said.

“We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm — And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!” he added.

The post marks the second time since the ceasefire between Israel and Iran that Trump called for the charges against Netanyahu to be dropped. The Israeli leader faces three separate cases on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, and could face time in prison.

After Trump’s first call to end the trial, Netanyahu requested that his next hearing, scheduled for this week, be delayed, and the court granted his request on Sunday. “Following the explanations given… we partially accept the request and cancel at this stage Mr Netanyahu’s hearings,” the Jerusalem district court said in its ruling.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

