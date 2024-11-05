Fulton County Officials Briefly Close Polling Stations after Purported Russian Bomb Threats

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Election officials in Fulton County, Georgia briefly closed polling stations after purportedly receiving bomb threats from Russian email addresses. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also reportedly said bomb threats were received in her state, also linked to Russian actors

The FBI issued a statement on the Fulton County bomb threats Tuesday afternoon, deeming them non-credible.

“The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains. None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far,” the bureau said.

“Election integrity is among the FBI’s highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also confirmed the bomb threats during a press conference, where he appeared to downplay the issue.

So we’re skipping Watermain breaks and going straight to bomb threat this year! pic.twitter.com/EOI43bqx2g — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) November 5, 2024

“We’ve heard some threats that were of Russian origin. We don’t think they are [viable], but in the interest of public safety, you always check it out,” he said.

Though the polling stations were reportedly re-opened, their brief closures sparked concern among Trump supporters who fear another situation similar to 2020.

Georgia is still using Dominion Voting Systems in this election, despite a forensic report showing cybersecurity flaws in Dominion’s voting machines. Georgia election officials have said that the machines won’t be updated until after the 2024 elections because it’s such a massive undertaking.

Georgia’s voting machines already came under attack before voting even began. In April tech publication CyberScoop revealed that a cyberattack forced local government officials to sever their connection with the state’s voter registration system in none other than Coffee County.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.