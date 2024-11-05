Quantcast
Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Fulton County Officials Briefly Close Polling Stations after Purported Russian Bomb Threats

'The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Georgia poll workers
Poll workers count ballots in Georgia. / IMAGE: 11 Alive via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Election officials in Fulton County, Georgia briefly closed polling stations after purportedly receiving bomb threats from Russian email addresses. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also reportedly said bomb threats were received in her state, also linked to Russian actors

The FBI issued a statement on the Fulton County bomb threats Tuesday afternoon, deeming them non-credible.

“The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains. None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far,” the bureau said.

“Election integrity is among the FBI’s highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also confirmed the bomb threats during a press conference, where he appeared to downplay the issue.

“We’ve heard some threats that were of Russian origin. We don’t think they are [viable], but in the interest of public safety, you always check it out,” he said.

Though the polling stations were reportedly re-opened, their brief closures sparked concern among Trump supporters who fear another situation similar to 2020.

Georgia is still using Dominion Voting Systems in this election, despite a forensic report showing cybersecurity flaws in Dominion’s voting machines. Georgia election officials have said that the machines won’t be updated until after the 2024 elections because it’s such a massive undertaking.

Georgia’s voting machines already came under attack before voting even began. In April tech publication CyberScoop revealed that a cyberattack forced local government officials to sever their connection with the state’s voter registration system in none other than Coffee County.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
It Took 25 Snubs from Kamala Harris for Dr. Phil to Switch Sides
Next article
Trump Urges Voters to Stay in Line, Makes Surprise Stop at Campaign HQ

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com