Thursday, February 22, 2024

2-Minute Biden Attack Video Has 29 Cuts

'In this case, I counted 28 cuts in this 2 minute video. 28. In something this short, *maybe* you do 5-6 cuts max...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden
Joe Biden checks his notes during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the White House Rose Garden. / IMAGE: The White House via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Joe Biden’s team released a new video on Feb. 20, 2024, in which Biden attacked Donald Trump and Republicans, but the only reason why Americans became even somewhat interested was because a lot of them noticed that a video that lasts only for two minutes has 29 cuts.

As a result of that, the video generated scrutiny for the reasons Biden and his team didn’t want, according to Blaze Media.

In the video, Biden attacked Trump for his anti-NATO remarks and claimed that Trump and Republicans “refuse” to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin “accountable” for the death of Alexei Navalny because they oppose sending more taxpayer money to Ukraine without first addressing exclusively American problems such as the border crisis.

“You may have heard some call into question the sanctity of America’s commitment to our Allies. That’s not who we are. We’re a nation that can be relied on, that stands up to Putin. Let’s prove it by passing the bipartisan National Security Bill so I can sign it into law,” Biden’s team wrote in the post.

People, however, didn’t bother to care about Biden’s rhetoric, instead concentrating on two other things about the video itself.

First of all, the video, which included an on-screen caption of Biden’s words, contained several spelling errors, such as a misspelled word “strength” and Navalny’s first name, and the caption completely omitted one of Biden’s words.

Second of all, the video contained a lot of edits — 29, to be more specific. In addition to that, it was noticed that Biden does not appear to speak for more than six seconds at a time without a cut.

“So when you’ve worked on the producing end as I did in my former life, some things are painfully easy to spot when the post-edit is complete. In this case, I counted 28 cuts in this 2-minute video. 28. In something this short, *maybe* you do 5-6 cuts max,” media expert and Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote.

Blaze Media reported that the significant number of edits suggests that Biden had difficulty reading his script even with teleprompter help, which only brings more attention to his age and mental acuity.

 

