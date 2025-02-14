2 Guns Purchased by Trans Nashville Shooter Remain Unaccounted For

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Tennessee Star, which last year published Nashville mass shooter Audrey Hale’s “manifesto,” continues to publish stunning revelations about the attack nearly two years after the fact.

Earlier this week, the Star revealed that the Metro Nashville Police Department detective who initially led the investigation quit the force and left the state in late 2023. The Star also revealed that two of Hale’s guns remain unaccounted for—possibly because they were secretly carted away by the FBI.

Hale, a 28-year-old woman who was identifying as a man at the time of the mass shooting, gunned down three children and three adults at a Christian school before being killed by law enforcement on March 27, 2023.

According to the Star, Hale purchased seven firearms. She used three of the guns during the attack, including two 9mm handguns and one AR-15 rifle—all of which were recovered from her body.

Two other Hale firearms were reportedly recovered from her home, according to an inventory of evidence published by The Star last year.

However, “This means that two weapons remain unaccounted for by the police department,” the Star noted.

“The Star asked MNPD on Monday for the exact model numbers of the seven firearms owned by Hale, whether she was in possession of these items at the time of her death, and whether Hale named or added art to the other firearms, but MNPD Spokesman Don Aaron told The Star the department would not comment,” the news outlet noted.

The missing guns may be with the FBI.

According to the Star, the police captain who led the department’s search of the killer’s residence ordered officers not to complete the required evidence documentation form—what’s known as a “110 form.”

Citing an unnamed source, the Star reported that “these items not captured by the required form 110s were carted away by the FBI, and that no chain of custody exists for the digital evidence associated with these items obtained during the search of Hale’s home.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.