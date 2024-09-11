Quantcast
Tuesday, September 10, 2024

1995 Video of Kamala w/ Lover Willie Brown Goes Viral: ‘Are You His Daughter’

'He’s rough, all right! Notorious for his flamboyant lifestyle, flashy clothes, fancy parties, fine women...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A newly unearthed video from 1995 captured the exact moment Kamala Harris, then a young state prosecutor, was asked if she was the daughter of the much older man with whom she had an affair. 

The video, first re-published by X page End Wokeness on Tuesday, shows a young Harris at an event standing beside Willie Brown, the newly elected San Francisco mayor at the time. The two were romantically involved until late 1995 or early 1996. 

“Excuse me, are you his daughter?” an unidentified individual asked Harris, prompting an awkward smile from the now-vice president, who responded, “No, I’m not.”

According to the Daily Mail and the Daily Wire, the clip is part of a larger ABC News special on Brown, a powerful Democrat, chronicling his rise to the mayorship of San Francisco in 1995.

“He’s rogue, all right! Notorious for his flamboyant lifestyle, flashy clothes, fancy parties, fine women,” the narrator said, before cutting to Harris, “and fast cars.” 

The clip later showed Brown at a podium, with Harris and others beside him, celebrating his 1995 election victory as San Francisco mayor. 

“You should from now on address me as ‘The Mayor!’” Brown shouted, eliciting applause and laughter from the crowd, including Harris. 

Brown went on to win re-election in 2000, with his tenure as mayor preceding his decades as a member of the California State Assembly—the legislative body he would lead as speaker from 1980 to 1995. 

Harris’s relationship with Brown has remained a point of contention, with critics questioning whether nepotism played a role in her political ascent in the 1990s. Democrats argue that such scrutiny stems from sexism and misogyny. 

During their controversial relationship, Brown appointed Harris to two powerful state commissions, described at the time as “patronage” jobs.  

It wasn’t until after these appointments that Harris successfully ran for San Francisco district attorney in 2003. She held this position until 2011 when she ran and won the race for California attorney general.  

By 2017, Harris was a U.S. senator, eventually becoming Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020. She is now running for president in 2024. 

Harris’s ascent to the Democratic nomination has brought Brown back into the spotlight, prompting him to give several interviews and reminisce about their past relationship. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
SELLERS: Beware the Racially Charged ‘October Surprise’
Next article
MURDOCK: Cuomo Should Burn in Hell for His Trump-Hating

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com