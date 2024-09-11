1995 Video of Kamala w/ Lover Willie Brown Goes Viral: ‘Are You His Daughter’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A newly unearthed video from 1995 captured the exact moment Kamala Harris, then a young state prosecutor, was asked if she was the daughter of the much older man with whom she had an affair.

The video, first re-published by X page End Wokeness on Tuesday, shows a young Harris at an event standing beside Willie Brown, the newly elected San Francisco mayor at the time. The two were romantically involved until late 1995 or early 1996.

“Excuse me, are you his daughter?” an unidentified individual asked Harris, prompting an awkward smile from the now-vice president, who responded, “No, I’m not.”

According to the Daily Mail and the Daily Wire, the clip is part of a larger ABC News special on Brown, a powerful Democrat, chronicling his rise to the mayorship of San Francisco in 1995.

“He’s rogue, all right! Notorious for his flamboyant lifestyle, flashy clothes, fancy parties, fine women,” the narrator said, before cutting to Harris, “and fast cars.”

Here's the full ABC PrimeTIME Live with Diane Sawyer package on Kamala Harris's "rogue" ex-bf Willie Brown, shortly before he became mayor of San Fran on January 8, 1996. Harris makes several appearances, including the awkward moment she's asked, "Are you his daughter?" pic.twitter.com/vlVKw3maab — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 10, 2024

The clip later showed Brown at a podium, with Harris and others beside him, celebrating his 1995 election victory as San Francisco mayor.

“You should from now on address me as ‘The Mayor!’” Brown shouted, eliciting applause and laughter from the crowd, including Harris.

Brown went on to win re-election in 2000, with his tenure as mayor preceding his decades as a member of the California State Assembly—the legislative body he would lead as speaker from 1980 to 1995.

Harris’s relationship with Brown has remained a point of contention, with critics questioning whether nepotism played a role in her political ascent in the 1990s. Democrats argue that such scrutiny stems from sexism and misogyny.

During their controversial relationship, Brown appointed Harris to two powerful state commissions, described at the time as “patronage” jobs.

It wasn’t until after these appointments that Harris successfully ran for San Francisco district attorney in 2003. She held this position until 2011 when she ran and won the race for California attorney general.

By 2017, Harris was a U.S. senator, eventually becoming Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020. She is now running for president in 2024.

Harris’s ascent to the Democratic nomination has brought Brown back into the spotlight, prompting him to give several interviews and reminisce about their past relationship.