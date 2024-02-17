Quantcast
Zelenskyy Now Welcomes Trump After Claiming Biden Loss ‘Stressed’ Him

'If he will come I am ready even to go with him to the front line...'

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, is escorted by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as he comes to the Capitol in Washington, to issue a plea for Congress to break its deadlock and approve continued wartime funding for Ukraine, Dec. 12, 2023. Two months later, that aid request had still not been met but Schumer and McConnell are keeping the Senate in session on Super Bowl weekend to force funding for Ukraine and Israel. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears to be considering an alliance with former President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate advances his path to the White House in 2024. 

During the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Zelenskyy declared his willingness to welcome Trump in the event of a visit. “If he will come I am ready even to go with him to the front line,” Zelenskyy said.  

“I think if we are in dialogue how to finish the war, we have to demonstrate to people who are decision-makers, what does it mean — the real war, not in Instagram, real war” he added, hinting at potential negotiations with a potential Trump White House.

Zelenskyy’s remarks come as Trump opposes the Senate and President Joe Biden’s foreign aid bill that includes $60 billion in support for Ukraine. While the aid does not constitute direct cash, Trump suggested that the U.S. should instead loan the money to Ukraine.

“They want to give them $60 billion more,” Trump said at a North Charleston rally on Wednesday. “Do it this way. Loan them the money. If they can make it, they pay us back. If they can’t make it, they don’t have to pay us back.”

Zelenskyy’s statements highlight a slight departure from his previous remarks earlier this year when he admitted that a potential second Trump term caused him stress.

“[Trump] is going to make decisions on his own, without … I’m not even talking about Russia, but without both sides, without us,” Zelenskyy said on a January interview. “If he says this publicly, that’s a little scary. I’ve seen a lot, a lot of victims, but that’s really making me a bit stressed.”

Earlier in the interview, he invited Trump to visit Ukraine, especially as the former president had claimed he could end the war within 24 hours. 

“Donald Trump, I invite you to Ukraine, to Kyiv. If you can stop the war during 24 hours, I think it will be enough to come,” Zelenskyy pleaded. 

Trump is currently competing for the Republican nomination for president, facing the long-shot candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. This suggests that he will likely secure the nomination and then proceed to a rematch of the 2020 election with Biden. 

Several polls indicate that Trump is either leading or tying the incumbent president in a potential rematch.

