Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Zelensky Rules Out Ceding Territory for Peace Deal

The Ukrainian leader made the comments after a meeting with the leaders of the UK, France, and Germany in London...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Assessed Operations in Kharkiv
A map labeled 'Assessed Operations in Kharkiv' appears to track the conflict between Ukraine and Russia as part of a set of leaked documents that may have originated on the social-media platform Discord. / IMAGE: @War_cube via Twitter

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday ruled out the idea of ceding any territory to Russia, a key term of a US-drafted peace proposal to end the war.

“Russia is insisting that we give up territories, but we don’t want to cede anything,” Zelensky told reporters after meeting with the leaders of the UK, France, and Germany in London, according to CBS News.

“We have no legal right to do so, under Ukrainian law, our constitution, and international law. And we don’t have any moral right either,” Zelensky added.

Zelensky in London with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on December 8, 2025 (photo via Zelensky’s website)

The initial US-drafted peace proposal that was leaked to the media called for Ukraine to cede the remaining territory it controls in the Donbas region, where Russian forces continue to make gains. President Trump has previously said that it’s better to give up the area now than lose tens of thousands of troops attempting to defend it.

“Eventually, that’s land that, over the next couple of months, might be gotten by Russia anyway,” Trump said late last month. “So do you want to fight and lose another 50,000-60,000 people? Or do you want to do something now?”

Russia has made clear that it’s willing to continue the war if Ukraine doesn’t agree to its territorial demands. The other major sticking point in the negotiations is the idea of security guarantees, as Ukraine wants a NATO-style guarantee from the US, something Russia won’t go for.

“There is one question I — and all Ukrainians — want to get an answer to: if Russia again starts a war, what will our partners do?” Zelensky said on Monday before the meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Starmer and Macron have been pushing for a NATO troop deployment to a post-war Ukraine, an idea that Moscow has repeatedly rejected. European leaders have also backed Zelensky’s other positions and released a counter-proposal that removed the territorial concessions and commitments that would prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Government Unions Spent $915 Million on Politics in 2024

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com