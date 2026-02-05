YouTube “Asian Guy” AI Bot Manipulates, Spooks Investors with Nonsense Claims

(Joshua D Glawson, Money Metals News Service) There is a new viral trend on YouTube and social media of an “Asian Guy” generated by artificial intelligence (AI) tools, spreading mostly false or misleading information across the precious metals industry.

At this point, you might stop and ask yourself, “If it is obviously AI, why are so many people falling for it?”

It likely has to do with people’s attention span and their willingness or ability to research everything they see or hear. And not everything the “Asian Guy” AI bot says is a falsehood… but there is so much fabrication and half-truths peppered throughout.

Some of these AI junk videos have gone viral, leading many to believe that the high viewership must mean they are reliable or authentic.

It’s unknown whether Asian Guy videos are an intentional misinformation operation or just riddled with AI hallucinations.

Some precious metals commentators have even speculated that the so-called “Asian Guy” AI bot – which operates across numerous separate YouTube accounts – is a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) inspired initiative unleashed to cause chaos and confusion. Or perhaps it’s an overzealous silver stacker playing with AI tools to amuse himself and get clicks and YouTube ad revenue.

New Bogus Claim: Dealer Reporting of $3,000+ Transactions?

Whatever the source of the AI videos, it’s not harmless.

For example, one of these AI videos, just this week, is causing a little confusion and tension after it boldly and specifically asserted that there’s a new disclosure law going into effect on February 15, 2026, that would compromise the privacy of all precious metals purchasers.

The [fake] requirement, according to this ridiculous AI bot, is that the federal government is rolling out a new reporting requirement whereby any $3,000+ transaction involving physical silver, gold, and other precious metals would be reported to authorities via a Currency Transaction Report (CTR).

And the bot claims dealers will now be uploading to the feds every buyer’s name, social security number, address, and what was purchased.

The AI bot goes on to say that all precious metals dealers and coin shops are required to comply with this new law – and that some of them personally told the AI bot they will be doing so! (LOL, really?!)

Of course, this is all fake news from an unscrupulous YouTuber hungry for views and followers (or worse).

The claims are so farcical that it’s hard to know what the inspiration was, if any, for them. But there was a reference by the bot to something being published on the Federal Register on December 31, 2025.

So we looked.

There was something there, but it was simply a notice that further delayed until 2028 a possible rule change created late in the Biden administration that modifies investment advisor obligations under the Bank Secrecy Act.

Putting aside the fact that they were further postponed, these proposed rules have nothing to do with precious metals dealers or reporting obligations in any event.

The Reality: There Are No New Disclosure Rules for Dealers

The phony Asian Guy is causing unnecessary anxiety in the precious metals market, prompting folks to worry that their precious metals dealers may be turning over all their transaction information to the government. Some are even pointedly calling to ask whether or not their dealer plans to comply with this (non-existent) requirement.

To be clear, there has been NO CHANGE to rules under the Bank Secrecy Act that impact precious metals dealers for many years. Nothing is going into effect this month, contrary to what the AI bot claims.

That said, it is true that some dealers out there actually do report more customer transactions than the law requires. At Money Metals, though, we follow the law and have examined it very closely to be sure of our obligations – and we are also transparent with our customers.

To be clear, in the normal course of business, dealers are not required to report any purchases or sales of precious metals except in the extraordinarily rare circumstances described here.

And no responsible dealer would ever report anything that’s not lawfully required.

This is why it is so extremely important to know where you are getting your information when it comes to precious metals investing and the economy.

Joshua D. Glawson is Content Manager for Money Metals and is writer on such topics as politics, economics, philosophy, finance, and personal development. He has a Bachelor’s in Political Science from the University of California Irvine.