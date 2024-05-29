‘You’re an Idiot’: Joy Reid Fumbles When Challenged by Conservative in NYC

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) MSNBC host and leftist mouthpiece Joy Reid recently faced a confrontation with a conservative personality who questioned her about “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and her distinctive hairstyle.

“Joy, just wondering: Do you think people with Trump Derangement Syndrome know they have it?” asked Ben Bergquam, host of Real America’s Voice’s Law & Border, as he encountered Reid on the streets of New York City.

In response, Reid retorted, “You’re an idiot.”

Bergquam asked whether the MSNBC host stole, “Trump’s haircut or did he steal yours?” He added, “Cultural appropriation right there!”

“She didn’t like that too much,” Bergquam said, smiling. “Joy Reid, everybody! Trump Derangement Syndrome, full swing.”

Reid was in New York City attending the trial of former President Donald Trump, who is facing charges of allegedly falsifying business records. The case is led by Alvin Bragg, the Soros-backed Manhattan district attorney.

The charges are now before the jury, which will determine whether Trump is guilty or innocent.

Reid has become a vocal critic of Trump and conservatives.

According to blogs shared by the Media Research Center, Reid has attacked Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito as a “lawless individual” for flying a flag on his house.

Last week, Reid complained that the media was not calling Trump a Nazi enough, according to the Media Research Center.

Her claims followed Trump’s brief posting of a video on Truth Social that flashed the words “unified Reich” on a newspaper clip.

“As per usual, much of the media is downplaying the fact that the Republican nominee is once again using Nazi language,” Reid claimed.

“Donald Trump was proud that someone once compared him to Adolf Hitler,” she falsely stated.