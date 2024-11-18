Bill ‘Slick Willie’ Clinton Lets It All Out on Monica Lewinsky—Yet Again

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Bill Clinton is still reminiscing about his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern 27 years his junior at the time.

Clinton was asked during an interview on CBS News Sunday Morning about his decision to once again revisit the sex scandal in his new memoir, Citizen—set to be released on Nov. 19.

Referring to the affair in the book, Clinton reportedly said, “I live with it all the time,” and praised Lewinsky’s work on bullying. “I wish her nothing but the best.”

On Sunday, CBS journalist Tracy Smith asked Clinton why he decided to bring up Lewinsky nearly three decades after the affair and his subsequent impeachment.

In response, Clinton said he “thought” he needed to speak up about the fling.

“I wanted to be as helpful as I could to let her turn the page,” the 42nd president said paradoxically as mentioning the scandal only reignited public attention to it.

“And I think she should be given a chance to build a life that is about her and the future and not you know being whiplashed into an old story,” Clinton continued.

According to The Guardian’s review of the book, Clinton also described his frustration during a 2018 NBC News interview when pressed on whether he had apologized to Lewinsky directly.

“I said, ‘No, I felt terrible then.’ ‘Did you ever apologize to her?’ I said that I had apologized to her and everybody else I wronged,” Clinton wrote.

“I was caught off guard by what came next,” he added, “‘But you didn’t apologize to her, at least according to folks that we’ve talked to.’ I fought to contain my frustration as I replied that while I’d never talked to her directly, I did say publicly on more than [one] occasion I was sorry.”