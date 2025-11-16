Yet Another BBC Show Doctored Trump J6 Speech

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The BBC is under fire after a new report found that a second program doctored footage of President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech to make him appear violent and supportive of the riot that day.

Worse still, program BBC Newsnight allegedly ignored internal concerns about the doctored footage and left-wing bias, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

The edited footage, which aired in 2022, makes it seem as if Trump encouraged supporters to riot to block Congress from certifying the 2020 election.

The new revelation follows the BBC’s recent scandal involving Panorama, which selectively stitched together parts of Trump’s speech for its Trump: A Second Chance? documentary.

The BBC issued a direct apology to Trump on Thursday after he threatened to sue the network for $1 billion.

The broadcaster admitted its edit “gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action.”

“The BBC would like to apologise to President Trump for that error of judgement,” it added.

BBC Chairman Samir Shah also wrote Trump a personal apology, acknowledging the doctored edit and claiming the program would not air again.

In response to the latest editing scandal, a Trump attorney said it was “now clear that BBC engaged in a pattern of defamation against President Trump.”

Despite the apology, internal documents released by a whistleblower showed that the BBC dismissed a review warning of political bias.

The review, which featured the doctored video as an example of bias, was later leaked to The Telegraph, triggering the internal meltdown.

BBC director general Tim Davie and news CEO Deborah Turness both resigned in response to the backlash.

The misleading edit occurred when the 2024 documentary featured video of Trump saying he would walk to the Capitol with supporters to “fight, fight like hell.”

In reality, Trump said he would walk to the Capitol to “cheer on” lawmakers. Meanwhile, the “fight like hell” line came nearly an hour later.

During the speech, Trump urged supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”