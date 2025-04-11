Friday, April 11, 2025

Woman Sues FBI Agent for Injuring Her in Car Crash the Day after Jan. 6

'This patient did receive this injury as a result of the traumatic forces experienced during the accident...'

Posted by Ken Silva
A Navy vet crashed his vehicle into an FBI office on April 1, 2024. PHOTO: FBI
A Navy vet crashed his vehicle into an FBI office on April 1, 2024. PHOTO: FBI

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A DC woman is suing the FBI and an agent who plowed into her vehicle the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

FBI agent Krancle Envieh was driving his bureau-issued vehicle on Jan. 7, 2021, when he crashed into DC resident Marquita Hart, who was passing through a green light on 12th Street in Washington DC.

“The force of the collision caused serious and permanent injury to the Plaintiff, Marquita Hart,” states her lawsuit, which was first reported by CourtWatch.news.

Hart said she was transported to George Washington University Hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS. There, she was reported to have “mild TTP” in the left lateral aspect of her neck and “circumstantial TTP” of the left knee.

When she did a follow-up visit four days later, a doctor said she suffered a sprain of ligaments of the cervical and lumbar spine, contusion of her left knee, constructure of muscles, post-traumatic headache, dizziness, and pain in both her wrists.

The provider explained that “this patient did receive this injury as a result of the traumatic forces experienced during the accident,” according to her lawsuit.

Hart said her total medical bills were about $17,000, and that she lost some $4,500 in wages.

She now seeks $500,000 in damages.

There isn’t much information online about the defendant, Envieh. There is a LinkedIn profile with that name, which states that he’s worked nearly 17 years in the intelligence community. His resume doesn’t mention the FBI, but says he was working in DC in 2021 as a program manager for counterterrorism issues.

According to Hart, Envieh has a “history of negligent driving or a propensity to drive negligently, which created an unreasonable risk of harm to others.”

Envieh did not immediately return a message seeking comment. He did delete the LinkedIn profile, however.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alabama Reaffirms Gold and Silver As Legal Tender
Next article
Trump Slams Door on Terror Watchlist Illegals Getting Biden Benefits

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com