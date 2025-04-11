Woman Sues FBI Agent for Injuring Her in Car Crash the Day after Jan. 6

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A DC woman is suing the FBI and an agent who plowed into her vehicle the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

FBI agent Krancle Envieh was driving his bureau-issued vehicle on Jan. 7, 2021, when he crashed into DC resident Marquita Hart, who was passing through a green light on 12th Street in Washington DC.

“The force of the collision caused serious and permanent injury to the Plaintiff, Marquita Hart,” states her lawsuit, which was first reported by CourtWatch.news.

Hart said she was transported to George Washington University Hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS. There, she was reported to have “mild TTP” in the left lateral aspect of her neck and “circumstantial TTP” of the left knee.

When she did a follow-up visit four days later, a doctor said she suffered a sprain of ligaments of the cervical and lumbar spine, contusion of her left knee, constructure of muscles, post-traumatic headache, dizziness, and pain in both her wrists.

This week, a DC woman sued an FBI agent for crashing into her on Jan. 7, 2021.

There's hardly any info on this agent, Krancle Envieh, but a LinkedIn profile w/ that name does list him as working counterterrorism in DC during that time. I wonder if he was involved in Jan. 6 at… pic.twitter.com/V8JddeqNQn — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) April 11, 2025

The provider explained that “this patient did receive this injury as a result of the traumatic forces experienced during the accident,” according to her lawsuit.

Hart said her total medical bills were about $17,000, and that she lost some $4,500 in wages.

She now seeks $500,000 in damages.

There isn’t much information online about the defendant, Envieh. There is a LinkedIn profile with that name, which states that he’s worked nearly 17 years in the intelligence community. His resume doesn’t mention the FBI, but says he was working in DC in 2021 as a program manager for counterterrorism issues.

According to Hart, Envieh has a “history of negligent driving or a propensity to drive negligently, which created an unreasonable risk of harm to others.”

Envieh did not immediately return a message seeking comment. He did delete the LinkedIn profile, however.

I messaged him for comment and he deleted his LinkedIn lol There was absolutely nothing online identifying him as FBI until the lawsuit. He might be shitting bricks right now! https://t.co/Df0pnQQsmk pic.twitter.com/07E6iqz5Wx — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) April 11, 2025

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.