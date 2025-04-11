Trump Slams Door on Terror Watchlist Illegals Getting Biden Benefits

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump is rolling back the Biden-era parole granted to thousands of foreign individuals with criminal records or those in the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center watchlist, the Daily Caller reported Thursday.

Parole was one of the many tools the Biden administration used to expedite the processing and release of illegal aliens into the U.S. Some of these individuals were admitted despite having criminal records.

Moreover, they were granted Social Security numbers, with several hundred of them receiving taxpayers’ money through unemployment benefits.

In total, the Trump administration will revoke the parole of 6,300 individuals admitted to the U.S. since 2023. These individuals either appear on the FBI Terrorist Screening Center watchlist or have criminal records, a government official told the Caller anonymously.

“Among the 6.3k paroled aliens with criminal or terrorist records, 905 were collecting Medicaid (including 4 on the terrorist watch list). $276,000 was paid out,” the official said. “41 were collecting Unemployment Insurance, receiving $42,000 in benefits. 22 received federal student loans totaling $280,000.”

The Daily Caller noted that another group of foreign individuals—particularly those in the CHNV—have had their parole benefits removed by the Trump administration.

Hundreds of thousands of them received notice informing their admissions to the U.S. were revoked. CHNV was a Biden-era program that benefited half a million people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Those who remain in the U.S. despite their admissions being revoked are considered illegal aliens and are subject to removal proceedings.

In response to this program, a DHS official said, “They allowed more than half a million loosely vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs.”

These officials added these individuals were granted “opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified; and then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed.”