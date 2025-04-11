Friday, April 11, 2025

Trump Slams Door on Terror Watchlist Illegals Getting Biden Benefits

'41 were collecting Unemployment Insurance, receiving $42,000 in benefits. 22 received federal student loans totaling $280,000...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
border patrol immigration
Illegal immigrants are watched by a Border Patrol agent. / IMAGE: Fox Business via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump is rolling back the Biden-era parole granted to thousands of foreign individuals with criminal records or those in the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center watchlist, the Daily Caller reported Thursday. 

Parole was one of the many tools the Biden administration used to expedite the processing and release of illegal aliens into the U.S. Some of these individuals were admitted despite having criminal records. 

Moreover, they were granted Social Security numbers, with several hundred of them receiving taxpayers’ money through unemployment benefits. 

In total, the Trump administration will revoke the parole of 6,300 individuals admitted to the U.S. since 2023. These individuals either appear on the FBI Terrorist Screening Center watchlist or have criminal records, a government official told the Caller anonymously. 

“Among the 6.3k paroled aliens with criminal or terrorist records, 905 were collecting Medicaid (including 4 on the terrorist watch list). $276,000 was paid out,” the official said. “41 were collecting Unemployment Insurance, receiving $42,000 in benefits. 22 received federal student loans totaling $280,000.” 

The Daily Caller noted that another group of foreign individuals—particularly those in the CHNV—have had their parole benefits removed by the Trump administration. 

Hundreds of thousands of them received notice informing their admissions to the U.S. were revoked. CHNV was a Biden-era program that benefited half a million people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. 

Those who remain in the U.S. despite their admissions being revoked are considered illegal aliens and are subject to removal proceedings. 

In response to this program, a DHS official said, “They allowed more than half a million loosely vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs.” 

These officials added these individuals were granted “opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified; and then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed.” 

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Woman Sues FBI Agent for Injuring Her in Car Crash the Day after Jan. 6
Next article
Leftist Asks Why Dems are Losing Male Voters—Then Complains about being Misgendered

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com