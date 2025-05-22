Thursday, May 22, 2025

Woman Shot Outside of CIA Headquarters after Driving Through Gate

'A check of public records showed the suspect, identified as a young U.S. citizen, had a history of driving under the influence...'

FILE - The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters, is seen from a commercial airliner as it files over the CIA campus in Langley, Va., July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(Headline USAA security incident outside CIA headquarters early Thursday led to a shooting, authorities said.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia responded to what they described as a “nonfatal” shooting at the agency’s headquarters in McLean around 4 a.m. to assist CIA police with traffic control.

The CIA declined to respond when asked about injuries sustained by security or the suspect or whether authorities have identified a motive for the incident.

“There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters,” the agency said in a statement. “Additional details will be made available as appropriate.”

According to Reuters, an American woman was detained after the incident.

“A check of public records showed the suspect, identified as a young U.S. citizen, had a history of driving under the influence,” Reuters reported, citing an anonymous source.

“The source familiar with the matter also did not say whether the woman was hit but that she was in stable condition after the incident,” Reuters added.

“The woman drove into the main entrance through the outbound lane, and when security guards tried to stop her she evaded them and continued toward the gate, drawing their fire.”

Separately NBC News reported that the woman was shot.

Authorities also said the CIA shooting was unrelated to Wednesday night’s assassination of two Israeli embassy staffers.

The CIA’s headquarters is in McLean, Virginia, a Washington suburb about 10 miles from downtown.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

