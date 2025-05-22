Pay to Drink: New U.S. Attorney Reveals Bizarre Water Shortage Insider Her Office

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Judge Jeanine Pirro has served as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia for less than a week, and one of her first public announcements pertains to the lack of water inside her office.

On Wednesday, Pirro took to X to highlight that while the government funnels billions overseas, her own office can’t secure the basic necessity of drinking water.

The federal government has money for everyone but us pic.twitter.com/ovUs3glllv — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 21, 2025

“The federal government has money for everyone but us,” Pirro wrote, sharing a video of herself next to an empty water cooler.

In the clip, she called out the fact that the U.S. spent roughly $44 billion a year through USAID on projects like “dance classes in Wuhan” and “Sesame Street in Iraq.” Yet, prosecutors in her office must pay for drinking water.

“In the United States Attorney’s Office, where we prosecute crime on behalf of the victims… the U.S. attorneys, as well as staff, in order to get water, they have to join the ‘water club,’ and they have to pay dues-paying membership,” Pirro said.

She added that even dues-paying members went thirsty, as the government failed to deliver water on Wednesday.

“Today, they asked for our patience. Why? ‘Because we couldn’t get water delivered today,’” she continued.

Concluding with a drop of sarcasm, Pirro added, “Ain’t it grand to be part of the government? And I’m just thrilled to be here.”

Pirro’s jab comes after she left her lucrative Fox News gig to serve as President Trump’s interim U.S. attorney in D.C.

Several former DOJ interns have publicly complained and joked about the so-called water club on social media.

“As an unpaid DOJ intern a ways back [sic], the main perk was that we got free water… which meant we were freeloading off the water club members who covered our share,” wrote attorney Aaron Lariviere on Bluesky.

Fellow attorney Tyler Blake chimed in, writing: “When I worked at DOJ you had to join the ‘water club’ if you wanted to drink from the water cooler.”