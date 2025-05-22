Thursday, May 22, 2025

Pay to Drink: New U.S. Attorney Reveals Bizarre Water Shortage Insider Her Office

'The U.S. attorneys, as well as staff, in order to get water, they have to join the ‘water club,’ and they have to pay dues-paying membership...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Judge Jeanine Pirro
Judge Jeanine Pirro speaking with attendees at the 2021 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA. / PHOTO: Gage Skidmore, wikimedia

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Judge Jeanine Pirro has served as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia for less than a week, and one of her first public announcements pertains to the lack of water inside her office.

On Wednesday, Pirro took to X to highlight that while the government funnels billions overseas, her own office can’t secure the basic necessity of drinking water. 

“The federal government has money for everyone but us,” Pirro wrote, sharing a video of herself next to an empty water cooler. 

In the clip, she called out the fact that the U.S. spent roughly $44 billion a year through USAID on projects like “dance classes in Wuhan” and “Sesame Street in Iraq.” Yet, prosecutors in her office must pay for drinking water. 

“In the United States Attorney’s Office, where we prosecute crime on behalf of the victims… the U.S. attorneys, as well as staff, in order to get water, they have to join the ‘water club,’ and they have to pay dues-paying membership,” Pirro said. 

She added that even dues-paying members went thirsty, as the government failed to deliver water on Wednesday. 

“Today, they asked for our patience. Why? ‘Because we couldn’t get water delivered today,’” she continued. 

Concluding with a drop of sarcasm, Pirro added, “Ain’t it grand to be part of the government? And I’m just thrilled to be here.” 

Pirro’s jab comes after she left her lucrative Fox News gig to serve as President Trump’s interim U.S. attorney in D.C. 

Several former DOJ interns have publicly complained and joked about the so-called water club on social media. 

“As an unpaid DOJ intern a ways back [sic], the main perk was that we got free water… which meant we were freeloading off the water club members who covered our share,” wrote attorney Aaron Lariviere on Bluesky. 

Fellow attorney Tyler Blake chimed in, writing: “When I worked at DOJ you had to join the ‘water club’ if you wanted to drink from the water cooler.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Woman Shot Outside of CIA Headquarters after Driving Through Gate
Next article
Pentagon Credit Cards Used on Gambling, Weed, and Other Dubious Charges

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com