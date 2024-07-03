Quantcast
Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Trump’s Odds of Beating Biden Now Close to 72%

'It’s not great news for [Biden]...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden and Trump Debate (Source: Screenshot / CNN)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Pollster Nate Silver, the founder of ABC’s FiveThirtyEight, said that there will be “some further decline” in Joe Biden’s poll numbers, considering that postdebate surveys are published in the days and even weeks ahead.

Silver’s “2024 Silver Bulletin presidential election forecast” tipped slightly in Donald Trump’s favor on the evening of July 1, 2024, after the first batch of postdebate polls were released. In his latest update, the pollster said that the results proved to be “mostly poor for Joe Biden.”

In Silver’s model’s national polling average, Trump leads Biden by 2.7%. Biden’s win probability dropped to 28%, down from 35% on debate night, per the forecast. Silver added that he thinks that polls would not radically change.

“Our guess is that more likely than not, there’s some further decline ahead: the model is trying to figure out whether this is random noise, but instead it’s almost certainly caused by a challenging first debate for Biden. It’s not great news for [Biden],” he wrote.

Silver also posted a model on the same day, showing that Trump now has a 71.9% chance of winning the election. Biden, on the other hand, dropped from 34.7% to 27.6%.

The Decision Desk HQ’s national polling average stated that Trump and Biden remain neck and neck, with Trump leading by 0.9%, according to The Hill.

A recent poll by Harvard CAPS Harris also showed that Trump was heavily favored to win the election after soaring by 6% after the head-to-head.

Many Trump-hating leftists were not very glad about the recent news, Blaze Media reported.

“I’m going to go home tonight, kiss my kid and wife goodnight, pour a stiff drink and have a quiet cry,” anti-Trump political strategist Mike Murphy said.

The results of the polls came after Biden’s disastrous performance during last week’s debate that caused panic among many Democrats, resulting in people suggesting that Biden should be replaced with someone else who is not so old and senile.

Since then, the Biden campaign and the White House tried to calm fellow leftists down by reassuring them that it would be better to keep Biden in the race.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DC Gulag Video Shows J6 Political Prisoner Pepper-Sprayed in Face Twice
Next article
Wokesters Accuse Retiring WEF Mastermind Klaus Schwab of Toxic Workplace

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com