Quantcast
Saturday, February 1, 2025

Woah: New FCC Chair Busts Tax-Funded PBS, NPR in Potential Illegal Act

'For my own part, I do not see a reason why Congress should continue sending taxpayer dollars to NPR and PBS...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
NPR
NPR headquarters displays its logo. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr wasted no time, launching an investigation into PBS and NPR’s potential violations of federal law by airing commercials. 

Carr, who assumed the FCC chairmanship on Jan. 20, fired off a blunt letter to the heads of NPR and PBS, both taxpayer-funded outlets, announcing the investigation. He warned the unlawful commercials could prompt lawmakers to cut funding for the organizations. 

“I am concerned that NPR and PBS broadcasts could be violating federal law by airing commercials,” Carr wrote in the Jan. 29 letter addressed to NPR’s Katherine Maher and PBS’s Paula Kerger.

He added, “In particular, it is possible that NPR and PBS member stations are broadcasting underwriting announcements that cross the line into prohibited commercial advertisements.” 

While the FCC does not have direct oversight of PBS and NPR, it governs the licensing and content standards for approximately 1,500 stations affiliated with both networks. PBS and NPR are non-profit organizations and not broadcast stations. 

Carr emphasized PBS and NPR must stay “true to their important missions and refrain from operating as noncommercial in name only.” 

He added, “That is why, as noted above, I have asked the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, with assistance from the FCC’s Media Bureau, to initiate an investigation into the underwriting announcements and related policies of NPR, PBS, and their broadcast member stations.” 

Carr also informed both outlets that members of Congress had been notified of the upcoming investigation. Lawmakers are currently considering whether to halt funding for both stations—long criticized for their leftist bias. 

“For my own part, I do not see a reason why Congress should continue sending taxpayer dollars to NPR and PBS given the changes in the media marketplace since the passage of the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967,” Carr noted. 

In a response published on NPR’s website, Maher vaguely defended NPR, asserting that it has complied with federal regulations and FCC guidelines. 

“We are confident any review of our programming and underwriting practices will confirm NPR’s adherence to these rules,” she claimed. “We have worked for decades with the FCC in support of noncommercial educational broadcasters who provide essential information, educational programming, and emergency alerts to local communities across the United States.”

Carr has consistently criticized NPR for its biased coverage and has called on Congress to defund it.

“They should be serving the needs of their community. You are not supposed to be running ads. They are pushing viewers towards preferred politics. Congress should not fund them,” he said in an interview with podcast host Benny Johnson.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Schumer Faces Federal Investigation Over Incendiary Threats to Conservative Justices
Next article
‘We Will Find You’: Trump, Hegseth Obliterate ISIS Hideout that Biden Left Untouched

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com