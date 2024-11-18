Quantcast
Monday, November 18, 2024

Trump Names FCC Chairman Who Called Out Kamala Harris on SNL Appearance

'Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech, and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference in Washington, D.C. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump named commissioner Brendan Carr as his “permanent” Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission in a statement issued Sunday.

Trump pointed to Carr’s “great work” in his current term, which expires in 2029, as the reason for his nomination.

“Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech, and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy,” Trump wrote. “He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural Americans.”

Trump first nominated Carr to the FCC in 2017 and he has been confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate three times. Carr served at the FCC since 2012.

Carr, one of two Republicans among the five current FCC commissioners, was quick to call out NBC for its efforts to evade the Equal Time rule by allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to appear on Saturday Night Live without inviting Trump the weekend before Election Day.

“This is a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s Equal Time rule,” Carr wrote on Nov, 2.

He explained how important Equal Time is.

“The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct—a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election,” he continued. “Unless the broadcaster offered Equal Time to other qualifying campaigns.”

NBC remedied the situation by giving Trump free commercial time during the NASCAR playoff race and Sunday Night Football to match Harris’s 90-second skit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carr promptly responded to Trump’s nomination Sunday.

“Thank you, President Trump!” Carr wrote with an American flag emoji. “I am humbled and honored to serve as Chairman of the FCC. Now we get to work.”

After the announcement, Carr made posts supportive of free speech and promised to end promotion of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives at the FCC starting next year.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Indian Gold Demand Strong During Diwali Festival Despite Record High Prices
Next article
Inflation Isn’t Likely to Go Away

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com