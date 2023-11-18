U.S. Army Removes COVID-19 Vax Mandate Before WWIII

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed the United States Army removed the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for recruits after the military branch has been acting like a Big Pharma tyrant since 2021 by purging those who refused to take the vaccine.

In addition to the medical tyranny, the Army’s recruitment has been hampered also by the woke atmosphere where “transgender” soldiers were given special privileges, Christian soldiers were persecuted, drag shows were hosted and white people were discriminated against based on their race, according to the Gateway Pundit.

On Aug. 24, 2021, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mandated the experimental COVID-19 vaccine for all military personnel and thousands of other people who work for the Department of Defense.

The U.S. Army joined other military branches in March 2022 to purge the ranks of all vaccine dissenters, announcing the separation of three soldiers who refused to take the experimental jab, which was the first time in the history of the country when the military branch discharged soldiers over the mandate.

By July 2022, nearly 40,000 Army National Guard personnel who refused to take the experimental COVID-19 vaccine after the deadline were barred from participating in federal training and faced financial fines or possible expulsion.

It was also reported by the authorities from the National Guard that 14,000 of the more than 40,000 members of the Guard who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have said that they have no plans to get vaccinated in the future.

Soldiers who refused to get vaccinated missed weekend drills and lost their competency, which led to their dismissal.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth issued a memorandum in February 2023 that rescinded all policies that were associated with the DOD COVID-19 vaccination mandate, which means that members who were discharged for refusing the vaccine can now rejoin the service.

However, it seems that the soldiers figured out for the first time that their government hates them and decided to not rejoin. Out of the 8,000 people who were discharged, only 43 have rejoined.

“Oh, how much the times have changed! The United States Army is now begging COVID-19 unvaccinated soldiers, who underwent involuntary discharge for their refusal to take the vaccine, to return to service and also permits them to correct their military records!” Igor Chudov wrote on his Substack.