With Eye on Iran, US Sends Bunker-Busting Bombs to Israel

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) Nine plane loads of bunker-busting bombs were shipped from the US to Israel. The munitions are intended to prepare Israel for a potential war with Iran.

“Nine US transport planes carrying bunker-busting bombs and other defensive weapons landed at Nevatim Airbase near Tel Aviv, in central Israel,” the Israeli broadcasting authority KAN reported. The outlet noted that Washington also sent additional interceptors for the THAAD air defense system to Tel Aviv.

The munitions and interceptors would be key to Israel attacking Iran’s nuclear program then countering the predictable Iranian response.

KAN explained the massive weapons shipment comes “in anticipation of a possible joint US-Israeli strike, should nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran fail.”​​​​​​​

Under President Donald Trump, a US-supported Israeli strike on Iran has become increasingly likely. The administration is divided on whether to attempt to make a new nuclear pact with Tehran or forego diplomacy and attack Iran’s nuclear program.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also lobbying Trump to aid an Israeli strike on Iran.

Tel Aviv would need significant support from Washington to carry out a major attack on Iran’s nuclear program.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Netanyahu had requested Trump’s assistance in a series of military operations aimed at Tehran. The Times said the American President had denied the Israeli leader’s request.

However, on Thursday, Trump explained that he had not ruled out attacking Iran, but added, “I’m not in a rush to do it.”

The US and Iran are currently engaged in indirect talks aimed at creating a new nuclear agreement. In 2015, Tehran agreed to additional limitations and inspections on its civilian nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

In 2018, Trump withdrew from that agreement. While in office, President Joe Biden engaged in some talks with Tehran in an effort to restore the Obama-era nuclear deal. Israel was able to sabotage the diplomacy with a series of assassinations and other attacks inside Iran.

Trump has now reengaged with the Iranian government. While US and Iranian officials appear optimistic after two rounds of talks, Trump has pushed for negotiations to move faster.

Israel will also need assistance in repelling any Iranian retaliatory attack. The US currently has multiple THAAD and Patriot systems deployed to Israel.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.