Quantcast
Monday, February 17, 2025

Why Are Trump’s Deportation Numbers Lower than Biden’s?

'In the last 24 hours the US Border Patrol has encountered a total of 229 aliens across the entire southwest border. That is down from a high of over 11,000 a day under Biden...'

Posted by Ken Silva
illegal immigration
People wait to apply for asylum between two border walls. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Trump administration may have secured the borders, but its deportation numbers are leaving many MAGA diehards wanting.

According to a Sunday report in the Washington Post, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s daily arrests declined from about 800 per day in late January to fewer than 600 during the first 13 days of February. Such numbers are well below the Trump administration’s goal of 1,200 to 1,500 arrests per day, the Post noted.

According to Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, some 14,000 immigrants have been arrested in Trump’s first three weeks. By contrast, the Biden administration arrested more than 21,000 unauthorized immigrants last November—though, again, government was also allowing illegals to flood into the country unabated during that time.

What could explain the discrepancy? According to Homan, there aren’t as many illegals being caught because few of them are even trying to cross the border. Homan reportedly said last week that illegal border crossings have dropped 92% since Jan. 20. Homan reiterated that point Monday morning on Twitter/X.

“In the last 24 hours the US Border Patrol has encountered a total of 229 aliens across the entire southwest border. That is down from a high of over 11,000 a day under Biden. I started as a Border Patrol Agent in 1984 and I don’t remember the numbers ever being that low,” he said. “President Trump promised a secure border and he is delivering.”

Further complicating the Trump administration’s deportation drive is the allegedly illegal activity from FBI agents assigned to help the cause.

Last week, Key details of the “large scale” ICE-led operations were leaked to the Los Angeles Times and subsequently published, exposing internal plans.

While the LA Times did not specify who leaked the information, it quoted an anonymous “federal law enforcement” source who spoke on condition of anonymity “for fear of reprisals”—leading many, including those in the Trump administration, to suspect the FBI.

“The FBI is so corrupt,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said last week. “We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law.”

In any event, the Post reported that ICE has stopped publishing daily numbers, and will instead release the data on a monthly basis to “conserve resources.”

Meanwhile, Google is apparently misleading its users into thinking that Trump is carrying out a wave of deportations unlike anything ever seen before. According to the Guardian, Google search results is returning nearly decade-old cases when users search for news of mass immigration arrests.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Why Inflation and “Real Interest” Rates Are Bullish for Gold
Next article
Americans Ran Up Even More Debt to Pay for Christmas

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com