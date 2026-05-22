Friday, May 22, 2026

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Resigns as National Intelligence Director

'My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Tulsi Gabbard
Tulsi Gabbard / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Fox News reported Friday that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has submitted her resignation due to her husband having a rare form of cancer.

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” she wrote, according to Fox. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

Gabbard reportedly notified President Donald Trump of her decision today.

Her resignation comes amidst a scandal in which the CIA is accused of spying on her “Director’s Initiatives Group,” which was investigating JFK, RFK, and MLK assassinations, the origins of COVID-19, Crossfire Hurricane, and several other possible deep state conspiracies.

Her resignation also comes about two months after her deputy, National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, resigning in protest of the Trump administration’s war in Iran.

Kent, whose wife was killed in 2019 by a terrorist in Syria, said on social media Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

“Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran,” Kent said in an open letter.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

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